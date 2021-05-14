Open Menu

Steven Mnuchin’s $26M home finally finds a buyer

Ex-treasury secretary cut Park Avenue co-op’s price several times

May.May 14, 2021 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Steven Mnuchin and 740 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

After more than two years and a few price chops, Steven Mnuchin’s luxury co-op has finally found a buyer, the New York Post reported.

The treasury secretary had relisted his 740 Park Avenue pad in August and cut the asking price by 20 percent to $25.75 million. He had originally listed the home for about $33 million in 2018.

The 6,500-square-foot apartment had been in his family for decades. He bought it from his aunt, Carol Lederman, for nearly $11 million in 2000.

But the longer it sat on the market, the more the price came down: In January 2019, he trimmed the price to nearly $30 million and then to about $28 million that September.

Mnuchin’s 12-room duplex includes five bedrooms and 11-foot ceilings. Lederman and her daughter Judy Kloner, both brokers at Warburg Realty, are handling the listing.

The building is home to some of the wealthiest people in New York City, including Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman and hedge funder Israel Englander.

[NYP] — Cordilia James




