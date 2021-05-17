SY Holdings’ Hudson Valley boutique hotel project scored a $21.6 million construction loan through the state-approved clean energy program. The development is being pitched as one of the greenest hotels in the country.

CleanFund provided the debt for the 65-room Wildflower Farms in Gardiner, according to Commercial Observer.

It’s the largest loan closed under New York state’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or C-PACE. The program provides cheaper financing for energy-efficient new construction and upgrades.

SY Holdings targets a fall 2022 opening, with Auberge Resorts Collection set to manage the property.

New York’s C-PACE program dates to 2009, and last fall the state started to allow such loans for new construction.

Few large projects have been financed with C-PACE loans, but they could see more use when New York City finalizes rules for the program. The city released updated guidelines in late April.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch

