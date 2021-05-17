Open Menu

LA was top spot for commercial property investment in Covid-ravaged year

Foreign investors target Sun Belt as REIT investment and CMBS lending saaw large declines

National Insights /
May.May 17, 2021 07:30 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Commercial real estate investment was harder-hit in the New York metro and Bay Area than in Greater Los Angeles. (iStock)

Commercial real estate investment was harder-hit in the New York metro and Bay Area than in Greater Los Angeles. (iStock)

Commercial real estate investment fell across the U.S. in the year since the coronavirus pandemic began, with Houston, Seattle, New York and San Francisco seeing the biggest declines.

Greater Los Angeles was the top recipient of CRE investment, with more than $30 billion in deals in the 12-month period ending in March, according to a new report from CBRE. That’s a 39 percent year-over-year decline, less severe than the 57 percent drop in Houston, the 50 percent declines in Seattle and the New York region or the 47 percent slide in the San Francisco Bay area.

“Markets like New York and San Francisco were harder hit as remote working and pandemic uncertainty led to large declines in office investment,” CBRE analysts wrote in the report. The top 20 markets saw a 38 percent decline in investment volume on average.

(Click to enlarge)

Meanwhile, markets like Boston, Phoenix and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina “appeared more resilient due to relatively strong job growth,” according to the report.

Investment in Boston office and industrial properties increased over the past year. Richmond, Virginia and Raleigh-Durham recorded large increases in office investment, while multifamily deal volume rose significantly in markets like Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the first quarter alone, U.S. CRE investment volume fell 28 percent from the first quarter of 2020 to $92 billion. “Among major property types, industrial and multifamily continued to outperform,” CBRE analysts wrote, noting that they expect a strong recovery in the latter half of the year.

The struggling hotel sector saw investment pick up as well, although half of the quarter’s hotel deal volume came from a single megadeal — Colony Capital’s $2.8 billion sale of a 197-property, 22,676-room portfolio to Highgate Hotels, which was announced last fall and closed in March.

Different types of investors have also responded differently to the pandemic. Investment by public companies and real estate investment trusts fell 75 percent year-over-year to $5.6 billion in the first quarter, while deal volume declined by 19 percent for private investors and 18 percent for foreign investors.

Three countries — Canada, South Korea and Singapore — accounted for more than half of all foreign investment in U.S. commercial real estate in the first quarter. “Foreign investors increasingly allocated capital to growing office markets in the Sun Belt, such as Austin and Charlotte,” according to the report.

Read more

Commercial mortgage-backed securities lending fell 29 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and down 53 percent for the 12 months ended in March. Meanwhile, multifamily mortgages from government agencies like Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the HUD all rose by double digits.

Another challenge facing the CMBS sector is elevated delinquency rates. While 7.5 percent of CMBS loans are currently delinquent, delinquency rates for loans from banks, life insurance companies, Fannie and Freddie were all around 1 percent or lower.

“Despite small upticks, all bank loan delinquency rates remained low compared with the last cycle,” the report notes.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBREInternational real estateInvestment SalesTRD Insights

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Douglas Durst with 114 West 47th Street and 1133 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    What tenants pay at two Durst towers in Midtown
    What tenants pay at two Durst towers in Midtown
    WATCH: How climate change puts real estate at risk
    WATCH: How climate change puts real estate at risk
    WATCH: How climate change puts real estate at risk
    14 Vesey Street, 1123 Avenue J in Brooklyn, and Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties (Americasroof/Wikipedia, Google Maps, Wharton)
    Jeff Sutton unloads Midwood commercial building
    Jeff Sutton unloads Midwood commercial building
    Cushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White (Cushman)
    Cushman eyeing M&A opportunities post-pandemic
    Cushman eyeing M&A opportunities post-pandemic
    Illustration of Amazon's Jeff Bezos (Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    No room in the warehouse: Amazon fuels shortage
    No room in the warehouse: Amazon fuels shortage
    Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram and the buildings to be sold. (Rosewood Realty Group)
    Part of Chaskiel Strulovitch’s Brooklyn portfolio to be sold at auction
    Part of Chaskiel Strulovitch’s Brooklyn portfolio to be sold at auction
    1240 Morrison Avenue in Soundview, 1769 86th Street in Bensonhurst and 73-99 Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights (Google Maps)
    Alex Adjmi’s A&H Acquisitions buys Crown Heights industrial complex
    Alex Adjmi’s A&H Acquisitions buys Crown Heights industrial complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.