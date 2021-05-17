Open Menu

New York will adopt CDC’s mask guidance: Cuomo

Vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear face coverings

New York /
May.May 17, 2021 12:48 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Starting Wednesday, New York will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on mask wearing, allowing vaccinated people to go without face coverings in both indoor and outdoor settings.

But it doesn’t mean masks will be going away entirely: They will still be required on public transit, in schools and at hospitals, and some other communal settings.

Private venues and businesses will be able make their own decisions surrounding mask mandates. Some retailers, including Trader Joe’s and Starbucks, have already said that vaccinated customers are not required to wear masks.

“Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet.

Read more

Previously, the state policy required masks in public if social distancing is not possible.

Cuomo originally held off on making a call soon after the CDC made its announcement last Thursday, saying that he would review the guidelines before making changes to state policy.

Monday’s announcement comes just days before capacity restrictions are lifted May 19. At that point, restaurants and bars, gyms and other retailers will be able to operate at full capacity, as well as ease their mask mandates as they see fit.

Other states, including Florida, have already lifted mask mandates. Commercial landlords responded positively to the CDC’s updated guidelines, hoping that it may prompt office and retail tenants to return to business as usual.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew CuomoCoronavirusGov. Andrew CuomoReal Estate and PoliticsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    U.S. President Joe Biden removes his mask before speaking about updated CDC mask guidance. (Getty)
    In CDC we trust: Mask guidance prompts changes
    In CDC we trust: Mask guidance prompts changes
    Chime CEO Chris Britt and 101 California Street (Google Maps)
    Fintech firm may sign biggest lease in San Fran of pandemic
    Fintech firm may sign biggest lease in San Fran of pandemic
    The parcel of land in Causeway Bay (Google Maps)
    Hong Kong sells Causeway Bay site for $2.5B
    Hong Kong sells Causeway Bay site for $2.5B
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    New York’s rent relief site goes live — without applications
    New York’s rent relief site goes live — without applications
    City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo and 840 Atlantic Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Atlantic Avenue project gets haircut — and is rejected anyway
    Atlantic Avenue project gets haircut — and is rejected anyway
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.