Tankhouse plans mixed-use project at Clinton Hill gas station site

Previous plan from All Year Management never materialized

New York
May.May 17, 2021 12:10 PM
TRD Staff
An aerial view of 134 Vanderbilt Avenue and renderings of the project (Google Maps, Tankhouse)

A former gas station in Clinton Hill that was once going to be developed by All Year Management has a new owner and a new plan.

The development and design firm Tankhouse plans to construct an 87,000-square-foot mixed-use building to 134 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brownstoner reported. The structure could reach 16 stories and require a rezoning, Brownstoner reported.

Dumbo-based developer Tankhouse, which was co-founded by the son of architect Thom Mayne, purchased the site in March for $10 million from Cumberland Farms, which operates a gas station chain.

Cumberland initially planned to sell the site to All Year Management in 2014, with the developer filing plans to build a mixed-use building designed by Eran Chen’s ODA New York, according to media reports. But the sale never materialized. All Year has been facing financial headaches lately due, in part, to the pandemic-driven downturn.

The gas station that previously operated on site closed in 2014, though a small building remains on site. Tankhouse has not yet filed plans for the project.

Brownstoner — Akiko Matsuda




