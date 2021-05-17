The Real Deal’s May issue is live for digital subscribers and soon to hit doorsteps across the country.
Social justice and a post-pandemic market resurgence are front and center in this month’s issue. Tenants’ rights advocates are rallying for housing equity and once-sluggish sectors of the industry bubbling back to life. Entering a summer that will represent both a return to normal and continued evolution, editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott posits in this issue’s editor’s note, “What’s fair and how far should change go?”
This month, we look at these questions from all sides with in-depth reporting on:
- Colony Capital’s dramatic pivot from the office-and-retail beat to data centers and other cutting-edge CRE sectors under a new CEO.
- The discrimination against marginalized groups that still runs rampant in New York’s co-op market (and the brokers who declined to speak about it on record).
- The curious case of Mitch Kossoff, the real estate attorney who vanished, leaving millions of dollars of clients’ escrow funds unaccounted for.
- Hotels in South Florida showing signs of recovery thanks to casual travelers, but waiting for conventions and cruises to bring back the bulk of their revenue.
- Building a home in the Hamptons in a time of prohibitively costly supply and unprecedented demand.
- Elliman president and COO Scott Durkin on dressage, dance, cherry pie and the role of technology in the brokerage’s future.
… And much more! Subscribe today and check out the new issue here.