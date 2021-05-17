Open Menu

Two Brooklyn homes asking $8M go into contract

Boerum Hill townhouse, Dumbo condo were priciest deals signed

New York /
May.May 17, 2021 04:45 PM
By Cordilia James
Exterior and amenities of 85 Jay Street in Dumbo. (Front & York)

Exterior and amenities of 85 Jay Street in Dumbo (Front & York)

The most expensive luxury deals signed in Brooklyn last week had one thing in common: an $8 million price tag.

Forty-six homes asking $2 million or more went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. Townhouses dominated the list: Contracts were signed for 28 houses and 18 condominiums.

The most expensive properties were a townhouse in Boerum Hill and a condo in Dumbo, both of which were last asking $7.95 million.

The townhouse, located at 14 Wyckoff Street, spans 5,112 square feet and is configured as a two-family home. At its last asking price, it would have a price-per-square-foot of $1,556. It has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms across three stories, and features front and rear gardens.

The condo, meanwhile, is a 3,236-square-foot penthouse in Dumbo’s Front & York development at 85 Jay Street. It had a higher price per square foot — $2,457 — than the townhouse, which is typical of condos. The penthouse has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, along with 11-foot ceilings and a 781-square-foot wraparound terrace.

In total, last week’s contracts had asking prices totaling nearly $145 million, up from the previous week’s total of nearly $121 million. The median asking price was $2.6 million, and the average discount was 1 percent.




