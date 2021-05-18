Gotham Organization has secured $50.4 million in financing for the second phase of its massive Lower East Side development project.

Lender Wells Fargo issued a $22.5 million loan for a 16-story building at 60 Norfolk Street, part of the Broome Street Development project, according to loan documents filed with the city. The city’s Department of Housing Preservation & Development provided a $22.4 million loan, and Barings Multifamily Capital issued a $5.45 million loan for the site on the same day.

The building is slated to have 115 units of affordable housing for seniors. It has received $12.3 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, according to a source familiar with the project.

Gotham, Wells Fargo and Barings did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The second phase of the development will also include a new worship space and cultural heritage center for Beth Hamedrash Hagodol. The synagogue that once stood on the site, which dated back to the mid-19th century, had fallen into disrepair and was destroyed by a suspicious fire in 2017.

The first phase of the development at 55 Suffolk Street landed a $162.4 million construction loan in December. That building will rise 30 stories and have 378 rental units, 25 percent of which — or 94 units — are set aside as affordable housing, according to the developer. The building will also include the Chinese American Planning Council’s 40,000-square-foot headquarters.

Altogether, the Broome Street Development will have just under 500 rental units, 209 of which will be affordable, along with community facilities and retail space.