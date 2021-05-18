Open Menu

Jeff Winick sued by IRS for not paying taxes

Feds say Winick owes nearly $10M

New York /
May.May 18, 2021 02:05 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Winick (Getty)

Jeff Winick (Getty)

Jeff Winick, the founder and CEO of Winick Realty Group and one of New York’s top retail brokers, is being sued by the IRS for not paying his taxes.

In a complaint filed Monday, the IRS says that Winick underpaid taxes owed on approximately $23 million in income between 2012 and 2016, and avoided paying by renting and leasing his homes and cars and transferring assets to his daughter and other friends.

In September, Winick filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which the IRS alleges was an attempt to avoid paying millions of dollars that he owes the agency “without sacrificing the luxuries and business interests he has obtained over the years.”

Among the expenses cited by the IRS in its lawsuit are a $17,000 per month apartment on 54th Street and a $15,000 per month home in Southampton; $18,000 per month for his daughter’s New York University tuition and living expenses; a boat, which he sold and then did not pay taxes on; and two Mercedes-Benzes.

In bankruptcy filings, Winick claimed to have $530,000 in assets and $9.7 million in back taxes and fines owed to the IRS — which says it holds 90 percent of his debt — and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. He declared $122,800 in monthly income.

The IRS alleges that before declaring bankruptcy, Winick transferred several of his assets to friends and family. For example, in 2016, Winick transferred a 74 percent interest in Winick Realty Group NJ, LLC — the New Jersey affiliate of Winick Realty — to a trust, with his daughter as beneficiary. He similarly lived out of residences in his daughter’s name and leased cars under the company’s name, per the complaint.

The lawsuit also accuses Winick of undervaluing assets. In his bankruptcy filings, Winick listed his 22.5 percent interest in Winick Realty and 60 percent interest in WTN (which the complaint notes is “an entity that has as its sole asset a 67.5% interest in Winick Realty”) as having “unknown” value. However, accountants and appraisers had conducted valuations of the firms in 2018, determining that Winick Realty was worth between $3.3 and $11.8 million.

He similarly listed the value of Rolex watches as $5,000, but Christi Sothers Fine Jewelry appraised them at $47,500.

Winick has previously agreed to pay back his debts to the IRS, but has defaulted on three separate agreements. Apart from his yearly withholdings, Winick has made approximately $2 millions in payments towards his 2012 through 2016 liabilities. That’s less than what he owed in 2012 alone.

Winick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    real estate crimesReal Estate LawsuitsRetailWinick Realty Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Daniel Heflin of Torchlight and 445 Fifth Avenue. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Heflin)
    Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan
    Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan
    (Moinian Group, CVS)
    CVS signs lease for 512 7th Avenue store
    CVS signs lease for 512 7th Avenue store
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    New York will adopt CDC’s mask guidance: Cuomo
    New York will adopt CDC’s mask guidance: Cuomo
    Al Togut and Mitch Kossoff (Getty)
    Trustee appointed to dissolve AWOL real estate attorney’s practice
    Trustee appointed to dissolve AWOL real estate attorney’s practice
    U.S. President Joe Biden removes his mask before speaking about updated CDC mask guidance. (Getty)
    In CDC we trust: Mask guidance prompts changes
    In CDC we trust: Mask guidance prompts changes
    The parcel of land in Causeway Bay (Google Maps)
    Hong Kong sells Causeway Bay site for $2.5B
    Hong Kong sells Causeway Bay site for $2.5B
    (NYC Housing Authority, Google Maps, iStock)
    Navillus seeks bankruptcy protection from NYCHA lawsuit
    Navillus seeks bankruptcy protection from NYCHA lawsuit
    From left: Mathew Chapman, Michele Kowal, Maryanne Elsaesser and Rhonda Battifarano (NJ Home Navigators)
    Christie’s affiliate in NJ sues Compass for poaching, stealing trade secrets
    Christie’s affiliate in NJ sues Compass for poaching, stealing trade secrets
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.