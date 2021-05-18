Open Menu

Office deals top last week’s mid-market i-sales

Five deals totaled $103M, a jump from prior week

New York /
May.May 18, 2021 08:30 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1959 Jerome Avenue, 133-33 Brookville Boulevard and 407 Park Avenue. (Google Maps)

1959 Jerome Avenue, 133-33 Brookville Boulevard and 407 Park Avenue. (Google Maps)

Five mid-market investment sales were recorded in the city last week for a total of $103.6 million, smashing the previous week’s total of just $39.6 million.

Of those, the three biggest deals were for office buildings, including one with development potential in Midtown. Two of the five deals were located in Manhattan; another two were in Queens; and the Bronx rounded out the list.

The Real Deal defines mid-market deals as those between $10 million and $30 million. Here are more details for the week ending May 14.

1. GDSNY and Klövern acquired a 4,300-square-foot retail building at 407 Park Avenue in Midtown for $30.7 million. The seller was Washington, D.C.-based Land Finance, which bought property for $8.7 million in 2010. The partners plan to combine the parcel, which has 32,000 square feet of development potential, with an adjacent parcel at 417 Park Avenue for an office project. Together, the two properties have more than 250,000 square feet of buildable space.

2. Ivy Realty sold a 260,000-square-foot office building at 133-33 Brookville Boulevard in Rosedale for $29.5 million. Anthony DiTommaso, Jr. signed for the seller, while Joel Kiss of Northeast Capital Group signed for the buyer. The purchase included seven adjacent lots that are used for parking.

Read more

3. Steven Kassin’s Infinity Group bought a 25,333-square-foot retail and office building at 55-03 Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood for $17.5 million. The seller was Traditional Casket Corp.

4. The Atlantic Development Group purchased a 37,000-square-foot parking structure at 1949-1961 Jerome Avenue in Morris Heights for $13.9 million. The seller was Tremont Garage Realty Corp.

5. A limited liability company purchased a 13,500-square-foot mixed-use building at 300 East 50th Street in Midtown for $12 million. The LLC, 300 East 50th Street Owner, is registered to MaryAnne Gilmartin’s MAG Partners. The sellers were Bradley Wilson and Anne Evans via the LLC Wilson Evans 50th.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateInvestment SalesManhattanoffice marketQueensReal Estate Investmentthe Bronx

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    1065-1075 Gerard Avenue in the Bronx 
    Prana pays Related $36M in Bronx multifamily play
    Prana pays Related $36M in Bronx multifamily play
    448 East 143rd Street in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Private developer’s NYCHA project in Mott Haven lands $79M in financing
    Private developer’s NYCHA project in Mott Haven lands $79M in financing
    Private investment funds targeting real estate had about $356 billion in cash reserves in April. (iStock)
    Pension funds, private equity splurge on real estate
    Pension funds, private equity splurge on real estate
    Marc Ganzi (Photo by Sonya Revell)
    How Marc Ganzi bet Colony Capital’s future on the next-gen economy
    How Marc Ganzi bet Colony Capital’s future on the next-gen economy
    Daniel Heflin of Torchlight and 445 Fifth Avenue. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Heflin)
    Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan
    Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan
    (Moinian Group, CVS)
    CVS signs lease for 512 7th Avenue store
    CVS signs lease for 512 7th Avenue store
    Paramount CEO Albert Behler and 60 Wall Street (Getty, Paramount Group)
    Paramount Group plans $250M facelift for 60 Wall
    Paramount Group plans $250M facelift for 60 Wall
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.