Open Menu

Only 14% of restaurants closed permanently because of pandemic

Predicted devastation did not quite materialize

National /
May.May 19, 2021 10:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The National Restaurant Association found that 90,000 restaurants across the U.S. have closed permanently or long-term. (iStock)

The National Restaurant Association found that 90,000 restaurants across the U.S. have closed permanently or long-term. (iStock)

The number of restaurant casualties resulting from the pandemic may be far less than expected.

The National Restaurant Association found that 90,000 restaurants — approximately 14 percent of all eateries — across the U.S. have closed permanently or long-term, according to Bloomberg News. It was once predicted that one-third would shutter.

In a normal year, 50,000 restaurants close. That number rose during the pandemic, but initiatives such as the Paycheck Protection Program have limited the toll.

Read more

Although most restaurateurs have been able to stay afloat, many have seen diminished sales. In the past 14 months, sales are $290 billion lower than expected pre-pandemic levels.

However, for April 2021 they were down just 2 percent from the $66.2 billion in sales in February 2020, the last month before the pandemic.

“The restaurant industry is definitely on a revitalization path now,” Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research and knowledge for the National Restaurant Association, told Bloomberg. “Sales numbers are trending in the correct direction, and with the advent of warm weather, it bodes well for outdoor dining, which has been a lifeline to restaurant operators.”

Indeed, with customers returning, the biggest problem eateries seem to face now is replenishing their staffs. Some workers moved on to other occupations during the pandemic. Lack of child care with schools remaining closed is also keeping people out of the workforce, as are unemployment benefits that meet or exceed what many Americans could make in restaurant jobs.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNYC RestaurantsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    SL Green Realty CEO Marc Holliday, 635-641 Sixth Avenue and Spear Street Capital managing director Zachary Resnick (SL Green, LinkedIn)
    SL Green sells Sixth Ave building to Spear Street for $325M
    SL Green sells Sixth Ave building to Spear Street for $325M
    1325 Sixth Avenue and 10 Jay Street (Paramount Group, ODA)
    Manhattan’s sublease glut may be coming to an end
    Manhattan’s sublease glut may be coming to an end
    Jeff Winick (Getty)
    Jeff Winick sued by IRS for not paying taxes
    Jeff Winick sued by IRS for not paying taxes
    Sonder CEO Francis Davidson and 130 Duane Street (Sonder, Google Maps)
    Premier Equities buys Tribeca hotel, inks Sonder to lease
    Premier Equities buys Tribeca hotel, inks Sonder to lease
    Private investment funds targeting real estate had about $356 billion in cash reserves in April. (iStock)
    Pension funds, private equity splurge on real estate
    Pension funds, private equity splurge on real estate
    1959 Jerome Avenue, 133-33 Brookville Boulevard and 407 Park Avenue. (Google Maps)
    Office deals top last week’s mid-market i-sales
    Office deals top last week’s mid-market i-sales
    Marc Ganzi (Photo by Sonya Revell)
    How Marc Ganzi bet Colony Capital’s future on the next-gen economy
    How Marc Ganzi bet Colony Capital’s future on the next-gen economy
    Daniel Heflin of Torchlight and 445 Fifth Avenue. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Heflin)
    Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan
    Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.