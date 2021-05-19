Open Menu

Seaport community groups sue to block Howard Hughes’ Water Street tower

Complaint accuses Landmarks commission of shirking its duties, bowing to political pressure

New York /
May.May 19, 2021 03:14 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The complaint against the tower includes loss of views for current residents in the neighborhood. (Getty)

The complaint against the tower includes loss of views for current residents in the neighborhood. (Getty)

The battle over Howard Hughes’ proposed tower at 250 Water Street isn’t over just yet.

Several community groups have sued the Landmarks Preservation Commission, alleging that the city agency violated its duties in approving the 25-story project. The Village Sun first reported the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs claim that Landmarks misconstrued the basic tenets of historic preservation, were unlawfully swayed by the developers’ promise of community benefits and acted in the political interest of its committee members.

Read more

The groups are seeking to overturn the commission’s approval, which paved the way for the developers to move forward with the city’s land-use review process and wind its way toward a City Council vote.

“We are confident the commission’s decision to approve this project was made in full accordance with the Landmark Law and that the court will dismiss” the lawsuit, said a Howard Hughes spokesperson who described the legal challenge as “a desperate stunt.”

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs take the Landmarks commission to task for not defending the “interests of members of the general public” — including the protection of property values in the historic district and the loss of views for current residents. One of the groups involved in the suit, Seaport Coalition, includes residents of Southbridge Towers, a onetime Mitchell Lama building whose tenants voted to go private nearly a decade ago.

They also accuse the commission of bowing to pressure from city officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, who want to see more affordable housing built. The project will include 70 affordable units.

Lawsuits following an LPC decision are not uncommon for the losing side, although they are not commonly successful in overturning what the commission has decided.

Last December, a group of mainly condo owners at Brooklyn’s One Hanson Place sued the commission after it approved a 265-foot building that the Gotham Organization seeks to build at 130 St. Felix Street. Opponents acknowledged that part of the impetus for the complaint was a desire to preserve views from their condos, which sit within what was once the tallest building in the borough. That dispute is currently ongoing.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingHoward HughesLandmarks Preservation CommissionSouth Street Seaport

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    The Strand Bookstore and store owner Nancy Bass Wyden (Credit: Getty Images)
    Over owner’s protests, city landmarks Strand bookstore
    Over owner’s protests, city landmarks Strand bookstore
    Sol Arker
    Sol Arker, affordable housing pioneer, dies at 73
    Sol Arker, affordable housing pioneer, dies at 73
    60 Norfolk Street with Gotham Organization Chairman Joel Picket and CEO David Picket (Gotham/Dattner Architects)
    Gotham Org lands more loans for Lower East Side development
    Gotham Org lands more loans for Lower East Side development
    Madison Realty principal Josh Zegen, Raphael Toledano with the properties at 325-329 East 12th Street and 223-235 East 5th Street (Madison Realty, Google Maps, Toledano by Michael McWeeney)
    Madison Realty Capital closes on Toledano’s bankrupt East Village portfolio
    Madison Realty Capital closes on Toledano’s bankrupt East Village portfolio
    Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)
    City expands free legal services for tenants, fearing eviction rush
    City expands free legal services for tenants, fearing eviction rush
    The Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O'Reilly (LinkedIn via David O'Reilly)
    Howard Hughes’ (slightly less) big Seaport project approved
    Howard Hughes’ (slightly less) big Seaport project approved
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.