Open Menu

Sol Arker, affordable housing pioneer, dies at 73

New York /
May.May 19, 2021 09:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sol Arker

Sol Arker

Sol Arker, who embraced affordable housing as the head of the Arker Companies, died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 73.

Working alongside his father, Arker began acquiring affordable housing assets in 1989. Over time, the company amassed more than 10,000 affordable units across New York City.

“The city has lost a visionary leader and tireless advocate for affordable housing, Sol Arker,” said Vicki Been, New York City’s deputy mayor for housing and economic development, said in a statement. “The residents of the many communities he built across the city have better lives because of his dedication.”

Born in 1947 to survivors of the Holocaust, Arker immigrated to the United States with his family in 1949. Settling in Brooklyn, his father, Aron, founded Arker Companies, which got its start building one- and two-family homes in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Read more

Arker earned a law degree prior to joining his father at Arker Companies in 1972.

He went on to transform blocks of abandoned buildings in Harlem before shifting his focus to affordable housing. Among his efforts is the conversion of New York City Housing Authority’s Brooklyn PACT Portfolio, where, alongside other developers, the Arker Companies will undertake $350 million in repairs and renovations at nine Brooklyn developments.

Arker also led the effort to convert a Brooklyn Developmental Center in East New York into a seven-acre campus with 100 percent affordable housing. The project, known as the Fountains, opened in its first phase last year.

Arker is survived by his wife of 50 years, Blanche; children Alex, Sara and Josh; and seven grandchildren.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingDevelopmentobituaryResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    (Getty)
    These are the most popular appliance brands in Manhattan luxury listings
    These are the most popular appliance brands in Manhattan luxury listings
    Inside New York City Co-op Discrimination
    “Not our kind”: How discrimination persists in New York co-ops
    “Not our kind”: How discrimination persists in New York co-ops
    StreetEasy to hike rental listing fees by 50% on June 1
    StreetEasy to hike rental listing fees by 50% on June 1
    StreetEasy to hike rental listing fees by 50% on June 1
    Ascent Development's Tien Vominh and a rendering of the project at at 45-30 Pearson Street (Ascent Development)
    Ascent nabs $48M construction loan for LIC condos
    Ascent nabs $48M construction loan for LIC condos
    Robert Rahmanian, Louis Adler, Lyndsey Casagrande, Kenny Fung and Robert Reffkin (Getty)
    Real New York sues Compass agents for breach of contract
    Real New York sues Compass agents for breach of contract
    Project Renewal CEO Eric Rosenbaum, Attorney Adam Leitman Bailey and 27 West 11th Street. (Google Maps, Facebook via Project Renewal, Bailey)
    Greenwich Village site eyed for shelter has asbestos issues: lawsuit
    Greenwich Village site eyed for shelter has asbestos issues: lawsuit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.