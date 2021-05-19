Open Menu

These are the most popular appliance brands in Manhattan luxury listings

TRD analyzed thousands of listings to rank the top 10 manufacturers

New York /
May.May 19, 2021 08:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro, the one-stop real estate terminal that provides you with all the data and market information you need.

Which appliance brands are favored by Manhattan’s elite? TRD Pro analyzed nearly 15,000 active luxury real estate listings to find the answer, identifying the most popular appliance brands in high-end homes. The analysis included nearly 15,000 Manhattan properties listed on LavaMap as of May 17 that were asking $4 million or more.

The ranking shows that German appliance maker Miele is the most popular choice for high-end Manhattan developments. The brand, which makes kitchen appliances and washing machines, was mentioned in 568 luxury listings, nearly twice that of the runner-up, Sub-Zero. Another German brand, Gaggenau, ranked third, appearing in 245 luxury listings.

Some American brands, including Sub-Zero and Viking, made the list. But by and large, there appears to be a preference for foreign brands in luxury listings. In addition to Germany (Miele, Gaggenau, Bosch) the top 10 includes brands from Sweden (Electrolux), Canada (Danby) and South Korea (LG).

Check out the full ranking below:




