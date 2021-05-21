Open Menu

Miami real estate agent arrested on charges he ran brothels, laundered funds

Almicar Jose Leon’s Facebook says he is a sales associate with Avanti Way Realty

Miami /
May.May 21, 2021 05:45 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Facebook via Almicar Leon)

(Facebook via Almicar Leon)

A Miami-Dade County real estate agent was arrested on charges tied to running two prostitution sites, including one with a spa business as a front next to a childcare center.

Almicar Jose Leon, 42, faces dozens of felony charges for deriving financial support from prostititon and a felony charge of money laundering, the Miami Herald reported.

Leon, who has an active real estate license in Florida, lists himself as a sales associate with Avanti Way Realty in Miami-Dade on his Facebook page. He was arrested on Thursday and is scheduled for a hearing on Friday afternoon.

An arrest report says Leon ran one of the brothels out of a luxury Doral condominium complex and the purported spa at 13155 Southwest 134th Street in West Kendall, according to the Herald. He allegedly recruited women through classified advertisement website Craigslist and used social media to attract patrons.

His attorney, Austin Krtausch, and Avanti Way Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leon is the latest real estate agent to be arrested in recent years, although the others faced different charges. At last year’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival, former Douglas Elliman agent Cheyenne Lutek of New York was booked on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.

Prominent Jupiter agent Robert Thomson was arrested in 2019 on a domestic battery charge filed by his now former fiancee. Thomson agreed to five years of probation in October.

In New York, former Christie’s International Real Estate agent Jasmine Yvette was arrested in late 2019 on an assault charge stemming from accusations she attacked a woman in a viral Instagram post.

[Miami Herald] – Lidia Dinkova




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragescrimeMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Durst appearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court (Getty)
    Robert Durst murder trial to restart following Covid delay
    Robert Durst murder trial to restart following Covid delay
    The site of the attack at 360 West 43rd Street (Google Maps)
    Brodsky Org fires two who waited to aid Asian victim
    Brodsky Org fires two who waited to aid Asian victim
    Brickell First building at 110 Southwest 12th Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Woman killed during eviction at Miami rental tower
    Woman killed during eviction at Miami rental tower
    From left: JLL’s Tim Rivers, Levine Kellogg’s Jeffrey Schneider, Meland Budwick’s Mark Meland, Blanca Commercial Real Estate’s Tere Blanca, Savills’ Tom Capocefalo and Collier’s Jonathan Kingsley
    The money’s moving to South Florida. Will the office leases follow?
    The money’s moving to South Florida. Will the office leases follow?
    Matthias Krull (Linkedin, iStock, US District Court - Sourthern District of Florida/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Swiss banker’s sentence slashed in alleged $1B Venezuelan money laundering scheme
    Swiss banker’s sentence slashed in alleged $1B Venezuelan money laundering scheme
    The Allure Realty team (Allure Realty, iStock)
    Reality show will follow Black, female-run Tampa brokerage
    Reality show will follow Black, female-run Tampa brokerage
    Zillow COO Jeremy Wacksman (Zillow, iStock)
    Zillow using Zestimate to streamline cash offers for some homes
    Zillow using Zestimate to streamline cash offers for some homes
    From left to right: Keller Williams president Marc King, Carl Liebert, CEO of KWx, the parent holding company of KW and Gary Keller, executive chairman, KWx and Keller Williams. (Keller Williams/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Keller Williams shakes up its C-suite
    Keller Williams shakes up its C-suite
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.