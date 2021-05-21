St. Francis College has inked a lease with Tishman Speyer for 255,000 square feet at the Wheeler, the 10-story glass addition above the landmarked Macy’s building in Downtown Brooklyn.

The 30-year deal partially replaces the long-term lease that the private Whittle School and Studios signed in early 2020, to occupy all 622,000 square feet at the Wheeler, according to Commercial Observer. That 20-year agreement has since fallen through; the college’s lease was with Tishman directly.

St. Francis College, which is relocating from nearby 180 Remsen Street, will occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh floors once construction is completed in 2022.

The new space will include a 300-seat auditorium and cafeteria, a 6,600-square-foot library, and a 2,600 square feet of outdoor space, according to the report. The school will have a private entrance and a lobby on Livingston Street.

The Wheeler’s remaining floors are still available, according to the building’s website.

[CO] — Akiko Matsuda