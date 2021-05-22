Open Menu

New home prices in China spike again, defying government

Authorities continuing efforts to curb speculation

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 22, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Wuhan saw 1 percent growth in new home housing prices from March to April. (Getty)

Wuhan saw 1 percent growth in new home housing prices from March to April. (Getty)

New home prices in many of China’s cities climbed at their fastest rate in eight months in April, despite government efforts to curb speculation.

Sale prices in 70 cities grew 0.48 percent last month over March, the most since August of last year, according to Bloomberg News.

Existing home prices grew by 0.4 percent, the same rate as from February to March. But they are 35 percent higher than they were a year ago, and last summer the government started instituting policies to slow growth and deflate any bubble that might be forming.

Monthly price growth slowed dramatically in the second half of last year to as little as 0.1 percent from October through December, but started to climb again in the new year.

The 3.7 percent price growth from December 2019 to December 2020 was the slowest since 2016.

In January, the government began to limit lending to both developers and homebuyers.

President Xi Jinping in April reiterated the government’s policy that houses are “for living in, not for speculation,” a sign that the government isn’t done with reforms.

Policymakers signaled that they could consider a national real estate tax on a trial basis, as has been proposed in the past. Such a levy “may come sooner than expected, as a stronger show of policy strength,” said Yang Kewei, a research director at China Real Estate Information, before the figures were released.

“The home market has remained sort of out of control,” Yang said. “The wider the curbs, the more resilient the market becomes.”

[Bloomberg News] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
chinaHousing Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Getty)
Existing home sales decline another 2.7 percent in April
Existing home sales decline another 2.7 percent in April
Borrowers can now get a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage for $2 million at 2.65%. (iStock)
Jumbo mortgage lenders invade Fannie and Freddie’s turf
Jumbo mortgage lenders invade Fannie and Freddie’s turf
Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
(iStock)
Up, up and away: Home prices soar beyond buyers’ reach
Up, up and away: Home prices soar beyond buyers’ reach
(iStock)
Canada’s surging housing market may be peaking
Canada’s surging housing market may be peaking
Of the 110 metro areas with at least half a million people, 29 saw losses in 2020. (iStock)
More urban areas lost population in 2020
More urban areas lost population in 2020
Zillow CEO Rich Barton (Getty)
Zillow profits hit record $52M in Q1
Zillow profits hit record $52M in Q1
(Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
Renters prepare for eviction crisis as aid is held up
Renters prepare for eviction crisis as aid is held up
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.