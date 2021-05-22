A 140-year-old Chicago home that appeared in the 1980s sitcom “Webster” has sold to developer Jerald Lasky for $5.26 million.

The Victorian-style home at 1432 North State Parkway in the Gold Coast area spans 11,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The mansion was used as the exterior of the family home on “Webster” and was leased by three-time NBA champion and Chicago native Dwyane Wade when he played for the Bulls in 2016 and 2017.

Lasky bought it from Steve and Randy Fifield, the husband-and-wife team behind the developer Fifield Companies https://therealdeal.com/chicago/tag/fifield-companies/. The Fifields bought the property for just under $5 million in 2011 from attorney Ted Tetzlaff, who owned the home when it was used for the sitcom.

The Fifields renovated the property, using mostly muted colors for the rooms. They also dug out the basement space to add a theater and game room.

They first put the property on the market in 2016 for $9.5 million. It was relisted https://therealdeal.com/chicago/2019/03/19/gold-coast-mansion-once-home-to-dwyane-wade-and-webster-hits-market/ in 2019 for $7.9 million.

Lasky is the chairman and president of Spectrum Real Estate. His company has developed projects around Chicago and he personally owns at least one Gold Cost property — a 4,300-square-foot condo unit at the former Playboy Mansion. Lasky said he plans to sell it.

[Chicago Tribune] — Dennis Lynch https://www.chicagotribune.com/real-estate/elite-street/ct-re-elite-street-jerald-lasky-gold-coast-webster-20210513-iw6riai4j5awdaad5ywo2c6tty-story.html