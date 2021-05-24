Open Menu

Townhouses dominating Brooklyn’s luxury contracts

A $13M Cobble Hill townhouse topped the list of 35 homes that went into contract last week

New York /
May.May 24, 2021 01:30 PM
By Cordilia James
193 -195 Congress Street and 1 John Street (Google Maps)

Last week was another strong one for townhouses in Brooklyn’s luxury market.

Thirty-five homes asking $2 million or more went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. Among them, 20 were townhouses, marking the third straight week that townhouses accounted for more than half of all luxury contracts signed in the borough.

The remaining 15 deals inked last week included 14 condominiums and one co-op.

The median asking price for townhouses was nearly $3.2 million, while the median asking price for condos and co-ops was about $2.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively. Across the three categories, the overall median asking price was $2.8 million.

The most expensive home on the list, a four-story townhouse at 193-195 Congress Street in Cobble Hill, had a last ask of $12.8 million.

The 19th-century home sits on a 4,750-square-foot lot, according to Compass’ website. It has seven bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and features gated parking, a private garden and more than 3,500 square feet of outdoor space. Altogether, the townhouse comprises 5,500 square feet, according to listing agent John Barbato.

Next on the list was a penthouse at 1 John Street that had a last asking price of $6 million, or $2,364 per square foot.

Located in Dumbo, the condo spans 2,539 square feet and has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as more than 700 square feet of outdoor space and 22 oversized windows.

In total, last week’s contracts were worth $120 million, down from the previous week’s $145 million. The average price per square foot was $1,322, and buyers received an average discount of 2 percent.

