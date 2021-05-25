Open Menu

At last: New York rent relief applications open June 1

Program will allocate $2.7B to tenants, landlords hit hard by pandemic

New York /
May.May 25, 2021 04:30 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Finally: As of June 1, New Yorkers will be able to apply for the state’s latest round of pandemic rent relief.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Tuesday, a week before applications go live. The launch date just misses the May deadline initially proposed by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the agency tasked with allocating funds.

The state legislature approved the $2.7 billion program in the budget that passed in early April. But as of two weeks ago, OTDA had yet to update their website with program information. At the time, attorneys at the Legal Aid Society said they feared the radio silence would make it difficult for those in need to learn about the program.

“You can’t do any outreach when there’s nothing to tell people,” said Ellen Davidson, an attorney at the Legal Aid Society.

Read more

The state is hoping to allay that concern with a marketing campaign to spread the word about the program, as well as recovery initiatives available to small businesses. The OTDA will also partner with community organizations to provide application assistance in multiple languages.

When it opens, the program will pay up to 12 months of arrears and 3 months of prospective rent payments for eligible applicants. A bill that’s currently in committee in the state Senate would expand those allotments to 18 months of rent payments, and would ensure that New York’s program aligns with recently updated federal guidelines.

Eligible households can also receive up to 12 months of utility arrears.

The state expects the program to serve between 170,000 and 200,000 households. However, a September analysis of rent shortfalls prepared for the National Council of State Housing Agencies estimated New York could see anywhere from 800,000-to-1.23 million households unable to make rent. The data projected a rental debt load between $2.5 and $3.4 billion by 2021.

New York has lagged behind neighboring states in getting its program up and running. New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania all opened applications in March, just weeks after the federal funds allocated for rent relief became available.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew CuomoGov. Andrew CuomoRental MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    (iStock)
    Home prices rise for 10th straight month, skyrocketing above 2006 peak
    Home prices rise for 10th straight month, skyrocketing above 2006 peak
    Hudson Companies President David Kramer and Comptroller Scott Stringer. (Getty)
    Stringer-endorsed development plan falls short of his campaign proposal
    Stringer-endorsed development plan falls short of his campaign proposal
    Shinnecock Indian Nation Chairman Bryan Polite (left) and a rendering of the Southampton casino (Photos courtesy of Facebook and Shinnecock Indian Nation)
    Shinnecock Nation rolls dice on Southampton casino
    Shinnecock Nation rolls dice on Southampton casino
    Wholesale home flippers don’t hold real estate licenses, making it difficult for regulators to crack down on the practice. (Getty)
    ‘Wholesaler’ home flippers prompt new regulations
    ‘Wholesaler’ home flippers prompt new regulations
    (iStock)
    Sky-high lumber prices are starting to impact apartment construction
    Sky-high lumber prices are starting to impact apartment construction
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.