Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices names new CEO

Christy Budnick was recently president of firm’s Florida affiliate

May.May 25, 2021 10:58 AM
By Keith Larsen
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Christy Budnick (Berkshire)

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Christy Budnick (Berkshire)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is seeing some changes in its C-suite.

The company announced that it has appointed Christy Budnick as its new president and CEO. She was most recently the president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network.

Budnick will be leading a brokerage that has more than 50,000 employees and 1,500 offices across the globe. It’s one of the largest brokerages in the world, both in terms of sales volume and transactions. In 2020, it recorded more than 343,000 sales, more than any other brokerage, according to Real Trends’ annual rankings. Those deals were worth approximately $150 billion.

Read more

Budnick started her career working for Bank of America, and joined Florida Network Realty in 2002 as manager of its Beaches branch office. She was appointed president and CEO of that network in 2018.

Budnick will replace outgoing CEO Chris Stuart, who will become the CEO of Place, a technology platform for real estate agents and teams, according to Inman.

HomeServices recently snagged two long-time Douglas Elliman vets. Steven James, Elliman’s New York City president and CEO, and Brad Loe, an executive sales manager, will join HomeServices as executive directors of brokerage development.




    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServicesResidential Real Estate

