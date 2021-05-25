Open Menu

Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales

Myles Horn buys 62 units in Murray Hill for $22.5 million

May.May 25, 2021 08:30 AM
By Orion Jones
35-35 95th Street in Jackson Heights and 148-09 Northern Boulevard in Murray Hill (Google Maps)

Four mid-market investment sales recorded last week fetched $63.3 million, led by a bulk condo unit purchase in Queens and another in Brooklyn. The two boroughs had a lock on last week’s other recorded sales in the $10 million to $30 million category.

The two prior weeks’ mid-market sales had totaled $103.6 million and $39.6 million.

Here are more details on the deals for the week ending May 21.

1. Myles Horn of Glacier Equities, a veteran buyer of condo units in bulk, acquired 62 of them at 148-09 Northern Boulevard in Murray Hill for $22.5 million, an average of just under $363,000 per unit. The building has 87 units. An affiliate of Rockfarmer Properties was the seller. The latest single condo unit sold in the building went for $733,000 in 2018.

2. An affiliate of ABJ Properties acquired a potpourri of Brooklyn properties — including a condo building at 22 Covert Street in Bushwick; rental buildings in Park Slope, Flatbush and Kensington; and portions of two mixed-use buildings in Greenwood — for $14.8 million. The sellers were a variety of limited liability companies managed by Janine Hodgkins.

Read more

3. A 58 percent tenancy-in-common interest of a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing building at 154 Scott Avenue in East Williamsburg traded hands for $14 million. Dawson Stellberger signed for the buyers, one of which is an affiliate of API, a 1031 exchange company based in California. The seller was limited liability company YYY Realty.

4. Bronstein Properties sold apartment buildings at 35-25 and 35-35 95th Street in Jackson Heights for $12 million. The two buildings have a total of 80 units and 62,000 square feet. The buyer was Victor Sismanoglou through limited liability company JH 95 Street Realty.




