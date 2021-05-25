Open Menu

Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue

Ellington Management Group plants flag in Midtown East

New York /
May.May 25, 2021 06:32 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 711 Third Avenue. (SL Green)

SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 711 Third Avenue. (SL Green)

Not everyone’s moving to Florida: A Connecticut hedge fund has inked a new lease in Midtown East.

Ellington Management Group signed the lease to take 19,600 square feet on the fifth floor of SL Green Realty’s 711 Third Avenue, the landlord announced. The building, between East 44th and East 45th streets, is a short walk from Grand Central Terminal and has a 165-car parking garage.

Founded by Michael Veranos in 1994, Ellington is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. It also has an office in London, according to the firm’s website. No one at Ellington was immediately available for comment.

Steven Durels, SL Green’s executive vice president and director of leasing and real property, said in a written statement that the transaction “comes on the heels of several recent new leases” within the company’s portfolio.

That’s a positive sign for Manhattan’s office market, which has been struggling since the onset of the pandemic and the work-from-home transition. The borough’s office availability rate in April reached 16.5 percent, the highest it has ever been, according to Colliers International.

But tenants are finally re-entering the market as they get ready to bring employees back to their offices, Durels said.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Steve Baker and Andrew Ross represented the tenant in the deal.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateManhattan Office Marketmidtown eastoffice marketSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    Joe Riggs, principal at Hudson Companies. (Getty, Hudson)
    NYC pension funds make $250M bet on new housing
    NYC pension funds make $250M bet on new housing
    35-35 95th Street in Jackson Heights and 148-09 Northern Boulevard in Murray Hill (Google Maps)
    Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales
    Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales
    CityPlace Tower and Related Companies founder Stephen Ross (Related, Getty)
    Related Companies buys West Palm Beach office tower for $175M
    Related Companies buys West Palm Beach office tower for $175M
    Latch CEO Luke Schoenfelder with Rockefeller Center and the Empire State Building (Latch, iStock)
    Latch expands tech into offices as it prepares for IPO
    Latch expands tech into offices as it prepares for IPO
    Daniel Tishman and Charlie West at 505 West 43rd Street. (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Tishman Realty scores $60M loan for Hell’s Kitchen bulk condo buy
    Tishman Realty scores $60M loan for Hell’s Kitchen bulk condo buy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.