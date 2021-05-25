Open Menu

Sky-high lumber prices are starting to impact apartment construction

Softwood lumber costs jumped 83 percent from a year ago

National /
May.May 25, 2021 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multifamily developers are starting to feel the pain of sky-high lumber costs.

The price of softwood lumber jumped 83 percent from a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from CoStar Advisory Services. That jump has led to an increase in prices for single-family homes, and now it’s trickling down to developers of apartment buildings, too.

Read more

The costs of materials used in multifamily construction — including lumber, fuel, copper and steel — have increased 25 to 30 percent over the past year, the publication reported. That is the biggest increase since 1988.

Analysts say these costs could cause profit margins to narrow, especially if rents remain unchanged. It could also lead to a slowdown in construction.

Apartment buildings are largely made of glass, steel and concrete, but wood is often used for floors, as well as decorative elements like cabinets. But the high cost of limber is not expected to have an will have an impact on new luxury high-rises in places like New York and Miami that use technologies that do not require wood.

[WSJ] — Keith Larsen




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionMultifamily MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    At last: New York rent relief applications open June 1
    At last: New York rent relief applications open June 1
    (iStock)
    Home prices rise for 10th straight month, skyrocketing above 2006 peak
    Home prices rise for 10th straight month, skyrocketing above 2006 peak
    Hudson Companies President David Kramer and Comptroller Scott Stringer. (Getty)
    Stringer-endorsed development plan falls short of his campaign proposal
    Stringer-endorsed development plan falls short of his campaign proposal
    Wholesale home flippers don’t hold real estate licenses, making it difficult for regulators to crack down on the practice. (Getty)
    ‘Wholesaler’ home flippers prompt new regulations
    ‘Wholesaler’ home flippers prompt new regulations
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Christy Budnick (Berkshire)
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices names new CEO
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices names new CEO
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.