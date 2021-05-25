Open Menu

Time Warner Center is now the Deutsche Bank Center

German lender will move into 1M sf office later this year

New York /
May 25, 2021
TRD Staff
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing (Getty Images)

The Time Warner Center is no longer; say hello to the Deutsche Bank Center.

Related Companies, the owner of the two-tower complex on Columbus Circle, made the renaming official by adding new signage to the building this week, Commercial Observer reported. The move comes as the German lender prepares to move into its more than 1 million square foot office space later this year. Deutsche Bank will have 5,000 employees in the building.

It took Related several years to find a replacement for WarnerMedia after the company moved to its new headquarters at 30 Hudson Yards in 2018. Deutsche Bank later reduced its lease at One Columbus Circle as it cut 18,000 jobs worldwide, the New York Post reported.

Related developed the 2.8 million-square-foot Time Warner Center in 2003. The site was previously home to the New York Coliseum, which closed in 1986.

The renaming comes as many companies are announcing their plans for returning to offices after more than a year of working from home. Deutsche Bank said it will allow employees to work remotely up to three days a week.

[CO] — Keith Larsen

Deutsche BankManhattanRelated Companies

