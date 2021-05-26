Open Menu

De Blasio balks as CoJo schedules vote on rental vouchers

Council bill would raise value of city certificates to match Section 8

New York /
May.May 26, 2021 03:00 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Odds are that a bill to raise the value of rental vouchers for homeless New Yorkers will pass the City Council Thursday afternoon.

The measure would beef up the city’s Family Homelessness & Eviction Prevention Supplement or FHEPS voucher to match the higher rates guaranteed by the federal Section 8 program.

The legislation is championed by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and has 40 sponsors — six more members than Johnson would need to override a veto by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who raised a red flag on the bill this week. Landlord and tenant groups support it.

In an interview with NY 1’s Errol Louis Monday night, de Blasio acknowledged he had opposed bumping the price of city vouchers in the past because he wants the state to match the raise.

In March, de Blasio sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking him to increase state FHEPS vouchers to federal fair-market rates, so he might do the same for the city’s subsidies.

De Blasio said if the city alone lifted limits, landlords might discriminate against apartment seekers bearing state FHEPS vouchers.

State budget proposals had included $2.3 million for such a raise, plus $200 million for a new voucher program sponsored by Sen. Brian Kavanagh, but both were dropped from the final budget this spring.

The mayor, who has never vetoed a bill — largely because the council rarely passes legislation he opposes — told NY 1 he thinks there’s a good chance the state will get on board with the raise.

“Look, I think we can get this all pulled together, get the state to act, the city to act and get everything aligned in a process to help more homeless folks,” the mayor said.

Read more

Under the legislation, vouchers capped at $1,580 for a family of four would instead pay $2,217 of the monthly rent. One-bedroom vouchers would be worth $1,945.

Increasing voucher amounts would significantly expand their reach to the more than 48,000 people now in city homeless shelters. Homelessness has risen as a public issue during the pandemic, although the shelter population is down from about 60,000 a few years ago.

Johnson argues that city vouchers are worth so little that finding apartments cheap enough for them to cover the rent is nearly impossible.

An analysis of StreetEasy listings in the second half of 2020 found that city FHEPS vouchers would have applied to only 564 available units, versus more than 71,000 for Section 8 recipients.

The legislation has the backing of city landlords, who would benefit from higher rent payments under more generous vouchers.

James Whelan, president of the Real Estate Board of New York, voiced the trade organization’s support and extended a message to Albany:

“We also urge state officials to act in a similar fashion to raise state FHEPs voucher limits, which will ensure a level playing field for voucher holders,” said Whelan.

Rental vouchers are not a panacea: Many landlords and brokers reject voucher holders, even applicants receiving the more valuable Section 8 subsidy, although such discrimination is illegal.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew CuomoBill de Blasiocity councilHomelessMayor Bill de BlasioReal Estate and Politics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    REBNY president James Whelan, State Sens. Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport (Getty, Facebook, Whelan via Anuja Shakya)
    Regulators relent: New guidance protects brokers’ fees
    Regulators relent: New guidance protects brokers’ fees
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    At last: New York rent relief applications open June 1
    At last: New York rent relief applications open June 1
    Hudson Companies President David Kramer and Comptroller Scott Stringer. (Getty)
    Stringer-endorsed development plan falls short of his campaign proposal
    Stringer-endorsed development plan falls short of his campaign proposal
    Shinnecock Indian Nation Chairman Bryan Polite (left) and a rendering of the Southampton casino (Photos courtesy of Facebook and Shinnecock Indian Nation)
    Shinnecock Nation rolls dice on Southampton casino
    Shinnecock Nation rolls dice on Southampton casino
    Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan and New York Policy Director Martha E. Stark. (Getty, NYU, Tax Equity Now)
    NYC property tax reform advocates call for DOJ intervention
    NYC property tax reform advocates call for DOJ intervention
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.