Open Menu

Facebook’s NYC offices will open to employees in July

Offices will open at 25% capacity at first

New York /
May.May 26, 2021 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with 770 Broadway and Hudson Yards (Getty, VNO, iStock)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with 770 Broadway and Hudson Yards (Getty, VNO, iStock)

Facebook was one of the first major companies to give employees the option of working from home permanently in the wake of the pandemic.

Now, a year on and amid a broader push to get workers back into offices, the social media giant is starting to open up again. In an email, the company informed workers that its Manhattan offices will open July 12 at 25 percent capacity, Bloomberg News reported.

Employees that have been working remotely since those offices closed last spring will be able to continue doing so until a month after a return to 50 percent capacity. For its largest offices, Facebook does not expect that to happen until early September. Masks will be required, as will weekly Covid tests “where possible,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

Read more

Facebook occupies more than 1 million square feet at Vornado’s 770 Broadway and Orda Management Corp.’s 225 Park Avenue South. It had additionally signed leases for 1.5 million square feet in three of Related Companies’ Hudson Yards buildings, as well as for 740,000 square feet at Vornado’s Farley post office redevelopment.

The announcement comes as other companies plot their returns to the office — some of which will happen as soon as next month. That includes Blackstone, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Other tech companies are taking a more flexible approach. For example, Yelp is rolling out its hybrid office plans one office at a time, starting in Phoenix with 150 employees.

[Bloomberg News] — Sasha Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    facebookoffice marketTechnologyWork From Home

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Snapdocs CEO Aaron King (Photo via Sequoia Capital)
    Digital mortgage platform Snapdocs valued at more than $1B
    Digital mortgage platform Snapdocs valued at more than $1B
    Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and 360 Park Ave South (Thomas by Axel Dupeux, 360 Park Ave South via CBRE)
    Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
    Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 711 Third Avenue. (SL Green)
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    CityPlace Tower and Related Companies founder Stephen Ross (Related, Getty)
    Related Companies buys West Palm Beach office tower for $175M
    Related Companies buys West Palm Beach office tower for $175M
    Rob Speyer with The Wheeler (Getty, The Wheeler BK)
    St. Francis College takes 250K sf at new DoBro building
    St. Francis College takes 250K sf at new DoBro building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.