Open Menu

New Jersey office park sells for $88M

Six-building complex is 90% leased

Tri-State /
May.May 26, 2021 02:15 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Woodbridge Corporate Park at 485 US-1, Iselin, NJ (KBS, Google Maps)

Woodbridge Corporate Park at 485 US-1, Iselin, NJ (KBS, Google Maps)

A six-building office complex in Iselin, New Jersey, has changed hands for $88 million.

KBS, a California-headquartered commercial real estate investor and operator, sold the property to Northeast Capital Group in Ramapo, New York, according to Newmark.

Northeast Capital, led by CEO Joel Kiss, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The 629,000-square-foot Woodbridge Corporate Plaza, at 485 U.S. Route 1, is 90 percent leased to 64 tenants, according to Kevin Welsh of Newmark, who, along with Brian Schultz, led a team of brokers representing the seller.

Read more

KBS purchased the property in 2005 and spent millions of dollars on renovations, including new corridors, restrooms, flooring, lighting, entrance doors and signage for tenants.

Marc DeLuca, a regional president for KBS, said the office complex has proximity to the intersections of I-95, I-278 and Route 1 and convenient access to Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

The office sector faces an uncertain future, with many office workers still working from home. The Garden State’s office availability rate in the first quarter was 21.6 percent, up 4 percentage points from the same time last year, according to a report from Avison Young New Jersey.

Yet several major office transactions have been reported lately, including Mack-Cali Realty’s $255 million sale of a Short Hills, New Jersey, office complex to the Birch Group in April. The New Jersey-based real estate investment trust also sold its four-building Metropark complex in Edison and Iselin, New Jersey, to Opal Holdings, a New York City REIT, for $254 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    New Jerseyoffice markettri-state weekly

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with 770 Broadway and Hudson Yards (Getty, VNO, iStock)
    Facebook’s NYC offices will open to employees in July
    Facebook’s NYC offices will open to employees in July
    Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and 360 Park Ave South (Thomas by Axel Dupeux, 360 Park Ave South via CBRE)
    Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
    Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 711 Third Avenue. (SL Green)
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    CityPlace Tower and Related Companies founder Stephen Ross (Related, Getty)
    Related Companies buys West Palm Beach office tower for $175M
    Related Companies buys West Palm Beach office tower for $175M
    Rob Speyer with The Wheeler (Getty, The Wheeler BK)
    St. Francis College takes 250K sf at new DoBro building
    St. Francis College takes 250K sf at new DoBro building
    Saks CEO Marc Matrick with Brookfield Place, where the company has their offices. (Getty)
    Saks CEO: Work-from-home is “culture killer,” office must be default
    Saks CEO: Work-from-home is “culture killer,” office must be default
    Volkswagen executive Johan Van de Nysschen and his Hoboken townhouse. (Getty, Brown Harris Stevens New Jersey)
    Volkswagen exec gets record $5.25M for Hoboken townhouse
    Volkswagen exec gets record $5.25M for Hoboken townhouse
    A rendering of the 80 Flatbush project and Alloy CEO Jared Della Valle (Alloy, AIANY)
    Alloy swaps offices for housing at 80 Flatbush
    Alloy swaps offices for housing at 80 Flatbush
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.