A mansion that has served the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture for three-quarters of a century has hit the market, asking $30 million.

The single-family home at 53 Prospect Park West was designed by architect William Tubby in 1900. Seven years later, Tubby returned to the property to add an extension with a sun room and billiard room. Brownstoner first reported the listing.

The now 5,724 square-foot building was commissioned by financier William H. Childs. The Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture purchased the property in 1948 and has held it since then. The group has used it as a venue for meetings, weddings, community gatherings and other events.

The property features the largest private garden in Brooklyn — 9,800 square feet. Inside, the home boasts high ceilings, oversized rooms, a curved staircase and marble fireplaces.

The listing for the property states that it may be used as a “magnificent private home or museum, library, school or concert hall.” Given that it sits in the Park Slope Historic District, any exterior work would likely need the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s blessing.

Corcoran’s Judith Lief and Talia Magen have the listing.

The home faces competition from another Prospect Park West mansion built at the same time just three blocks away. The former abode of actors Jennifer Connelly and her husband Paul Bettany hit the market in March at $12.25 million — or 60 percent less than the Ethical Culture manse’s asking price — and at 6,500 square feet, it has some size on its neighbor.

