Open Menu

Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture’s home is on the market for $30M

53 Prospect Park West was designed by William Tubby

New York /
May.May 27, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
53 Prospect Park West (Google Maps)

53 Prospect Park West (Google Maps)

A mansion that has served the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture for three-quarters of a century has hit the market, asking $30 million.

The single-family home at 53 Prospect Park West was designed by architect William Tubby in 1900. Seven years later, Tubby returned to the property to add an extension with a sun room and billiard room. Brownstoner first reported the listing.

The now 5,724 square-foot building was commissioned by financier William H. Childs. The Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture purchased the property in 1948 and has held it since then. The group has used it as a venue for meetings, weddings, community gatherings and other events.

The property features the largest private garden in Brooklyn — 9,800 square feet. Inside, the home boasts high ceilings, oversized rooms, a curved staircase and marble fireplaces.

The listing for the property states that it may be used as a “magnificent private home or museum, library, school or concert hall.” Given that it sits in the Park Slope Historic District, any exterior work would likely need the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s blessing.

Corcoran’s Judith Lief and Talia Magen have the listing.

The home faces competition from another Prospect Park West mansion built at the same time just three blocks away. The former abode of actors Jennifer Connelly and her husband Paul Bettany hit the market in March at $12.25 million — or 60 percent less than the Ethical Culture manse’s asking price — and at 6,500 square feet, it has some size on its neighbor.

[Brownstoner] — Sasha Jones

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynPark SlopeResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The parcel of Williamsburg land is listed at $65 million. (B6 Real Estate Advisors)
    Cayuga Capital selling Williamsburg assemblage for $65M
    Cayuga Capital selling Williamsburg assemblage for $65M
    (iStock)
    Builders fall behind on construction of sold homes
    Builders fall behind on construction of sold homes
    Corcoran CEO Pam Liebman, Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin. (Unsplash, Corcoran, Compass, Douglas Elliman)
    Which resi brokerages grew and shrunk during the pandemic
    Which resi brokerages grew and shrunk during the pandemic
    Riza Aziz with the Park Laurel Condominiums (Getty, Google Maps)
    “Cut!” US Marshals sell “Wolf of Wall Street” producer’s condo for half price
    “Cut!” US Marshals sell “Wolf of Wall Street” producer’s condo for half price
    REBNY president James Whelan, State Sens. Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport (Getty, Facebook, Whelan via Anuja Shakya)
    Regulators relent: New guidance protects brokers’ fees
    Regulators relent: New guidance protects brokers’ fees
    The number of households that owe $10,000 or more in back rent rose 140 percent during the first year of the pandemic. (Getty)
    Low-income tenants saw rent debt jump during pandemic
    Low-income tenants saw rent debt jump during pandemic
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    Federal authorities secured guilty pleas in cases involving a city building inspector, a house-flipping Brooklyn attorney and Eric Malley, pictured, CEO of a property investment firm (Getty, iStock)
    Baking up a bribe: Former buildings inspector pleads guilty
    Baking up a bribe: Former buildings inspector pleads guilty
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.