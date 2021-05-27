Open Menu

“Cut!” US Marshals sell “Wolf of Wall Street” producer’s condo for half price

The Upper West Side property was one of several forfeited amid the 1MDB scandal

New York /
May.May 27, 2021 07:00 AM
By Cordilia James | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Riza Aziz with the Park Laurel Condominiums (Getty, Google Maps)

Riza Aziz with the Park Laurel Condominiums (Getty, Google Maps)

Steep discounts can still be found in Manhattan’s surging luxury market — at least if you’re buying from the U.S. Marshals.

Earlier this month, authorities offloaded a condo caught up in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal for roughly half of what it was sold for nearly a decade ago, property records show.

U.S. Marshals closed a deal on the unit, located in the Park Laurel at 15 West 63rd Street, for $16.8 million on May 5. Its previous owner, Riza Aziz, a producer on “The Wolf of Wall Street” and stepson of a former Malaysian prime minister, paid $33.5 million for the property in 2012 — using funds he allegedly embezzled from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

Real estate lawyer Paul Giddins — along with “St. Jean II Revocable Trust” — is listed as the buyer’s trustee. Giddins declined to reveal additional information about the transaction.

To avoid criminal charges, Aziz agreed to forfeit $60 million worth of assets, the Department of Justice announced last year, including the Upper West Side condo as well as an 11,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion and a four-story townhouse in London.

Between Aziz and other suspects Jho Low and Khadem Al-Qubaisi, the total sum of recovered assets was roughly $1.1 billion as of September.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condosreal estate crimesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    REBNY president James Whelan, State Sens. Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport (Getty, Facebook, Whelan via Anuja Shakya)
    Regulators relent: New guidance protects brokers’ fees
    Regulators relent: New guidance protects brokers’ fees
    The number of households that owe $10,000 or more in back rent rose 140 percent during the first year of the pandemic. (Getty)
    Low-income tenants saw rent debt jump during pandemic
    Low-income tenants saw rent debt jump during pandemic
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    Snapdocs CEO Aaron King (Photo via Sequoia Capital)
    Digital mortgage platform Snapdocs valued at more than $1B
    Digital mortgage platform Snapdocs valued at more than $1B
    (Istock/illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    The social housing movement picks up steam
    The social housing movement picks up steam
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    At last: New York rent relief applications open June 1
    At last: New York rent relief applications open June 1
    (iStock)
    Home prices rise for 10th straight month, skyrocketing above 2006 peak
    Home prices rise for 10th straight month, skyrocketing above 2006 peak
    Hudson Companies President David Kramer and Comptroller Scott Stringer. (Getty)
    Stringer-endorsed development plan falls short of his campaign proposal
    Stringer-endorsed development plan falls short of his campaign proposal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.