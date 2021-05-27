Open Menu

Realterm pays $38M for huge South Bronx warehouse

Industrial market boom draws Maryland-based company to the Boogie-Down

New York /
May.May 27, 2021 09:00 AM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Realterm CEO Robert Fordi and 900 East 138th Street. (Google Maps, Realterm via LinkedIn)

Realterm CEO Robert Fordi and 900 East 138th Street. (Google Maps, Realterm via LinkedIn)

The Bronx is no longer burning, but its industrial market https://therealdeal.com/tag/industrial-market/ is red hot.

Maryland-based Realterm Logistics has bought a South Bronx warehouse for $38 million from the recycling company Parallel Products.

The 81,673-square-foot property, at 900 East 138th Street, is close to the Bruckner Expressway and the East River.

Read more

Parallel Products purchased the site as vacant land for $5.2 million in 2006, according to PropertyShark.

Realterm has been on a tear. In January, the Annapolis company, led by Robert Fordi, partnered with JPMorgan to acquire a 1.75 million-square-foot logistics portfolio in 28 U.S markets, including Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.

Realterm recently announced the close of a $370 million logistics fund. The company typically invests in high flow-through — or HFT — facilities such as truck terminals, trans-shipment centers and transfer hubs.

The Bronx’s logistics market is busy. The borough has over 691,000 square feet of active construction in the first quarter, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report.

This week, a joint venture between Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Blumenfeld Development Group sold a 145,144-square-foot logistics facility at 1080 Leggett Avenue in Hunts Point to CenterPoint Properties for $116.5 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BronxCommercial Real EstateIndustrial

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
    TRD Tips: Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
    TRD Tips: Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
    Urban Outfitters at 526 Avenue Of The Americas (Google Maps, Getty)
    Urban Outfitters shutters longtime store near Union Square
    Urban Outfitters shutters longtime store near Union Square
    Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and 360 Park Ave South (Thomas by Axel Dupeux, 360 Park Ave South via CBRE)
    Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
    Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 711 Third Avenue. (SL Green)
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    Joe Riggs, principal at Hudson Companies. (Getty, Hudson)
    NYC pension funds make $250M bet on new housing
    NYC pension funds make $250M bet on new housing
    35-35 95th Street in Jackson Heights and 148-09 Northern Boulevard in Murray Hill (Google Maps)
    Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales
    Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales
    Latch CEO Luke Schoenfelder with Rockefeller Center and the Empire State Building (Latch, iStock)
    Latch expands tech into offices as it prepares for IPO
    Latch expands tech into offices as it prepares for IPO
    Daniel Tishman and Charlie West at 505 West 43rd Street. (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Tishman Realty scores $60M loan for Hell’s Kitchen bulk condo buy
    Tishman Realty scores $60M loan for Hell’s Kitchen bulk condo buy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.