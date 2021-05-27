Open Menu

The Wing reopens its NYC co-working spaces

Company’s women-centered flex spaces closed amid pandemic

New York /
May.May 27, 2021 01:01 PM
TRD Staff
From left to right: Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Hitha Palepu, Robbin Mitchell, Sheila Lirio Marcelo and Donna Byrd. (Getty, Kohl's, Luvvie)

The Wing is attempting a comeback.

The co-working space catered toward women fully re-opened its New York City locations on Wednesday, the Commercial Observer reported.

The company also announced a spate of new, more diverse faces to its board of directors: Robbin Mitchell of Boston Consulting Group will join the board, along with Sheila Lirio Marcelo, the former CEO of Care.com, the publication reported.

The company has also launched an advisory board to guide the board of directors and management on operations and diversity moving forward, the publication reported. Members include several women of color, including author Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals CEO Hitha Palepu and BlueButterfly CEO Donna Byrd.

The startup had a rough 2020: It closed its doors in March 2020 when the pandemic hit and eventually laid off employees. Later, the company faced allegations of workplace discrimination and racism, which led to co-founder Audrey Gelman stepping down as CEO in June.

Other battles ensued in July, after landlord Thor Equities sued the company after it missed more than $270,000 in rent for its 25 West 39th Street location.

[CO] — Cordilia James




