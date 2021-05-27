Open Menu

Two Bridges project opponents lose final appeal

State’s highest court declines to hear bid to stop four towers

New York /
May.May 27, 2021 05:05 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of Two Bridges project with Starrett’s Josh Siegel, JDS Development’s Michael Stern and L&M’s Ron Moelis

Rendering of Two Bridges project with Starrett’s Josh Siegel, JDS Development’s Michael Stern and L&M’s Ron Moelis

The lengthy legal battle to prevent the construction of four massive towers in Two Bridges has come to an end.

The New York Court of Appeals declined to hear cases from two community groups to stop new development projects planned for the Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

The rejection comes a few months after the Appellate Division overturned two decisions by a Supreme Court judge. The Appellate Division’s decision was unanimous, which meant the groups had to get approval from the state’s highest court to get their case heard. Very few such requests are granted.

Community groups had claimed that developers’ proposed modification to the Two Bridges large-scale development plan — a framework approved in 1972 — required further examination by the city and needed City Council approval. The de Blasio administration disagreed and stood behind the agency staffers who signed off on the project.

Read more

The projects — JDS Development’s 247 Cherry Street, L+M Development and CIM Group’s 260 South Street and Starrett Corporation’s 259 Clinton Street — would have 2,775 rental units across four towers at three addresses. A quarter of those units would be set aside as affordable.

The developers also plan to upgrade a local subway station and finance repairs at a nearby public housing complex.

A spokesperson for the developers said, “We appreciate the court’s review and look forward to delivering on those benefits.”

The community groups who brought the lawsuits claim they will keep fighting even though the court’s decision essentially ended any chance of stopping the projects in a courtroom.

“There’s not a single shovel in the ground,” the Lower East Side Organized Neighbors said in a statement. “It’s important for residents and supporters of our No Towers, No Compromise campaign to know that this is still not a done deal, and our fight against displacement is far from over.”

Trever Holland of Tenants United Fighting for the Lower East Side said, “Although we are incredibly disappointed by the court’s rejection of our request that they review the Appellate Division decision, we will continue to pursue all options to stop these towers.”

The developments were halted in June 2019 when Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with the New York City Council and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer that the projects must go through the city’s land use review process. In February 2020, Engoron also ruled in favor of community groups in two other lawsuits challenging the projects.

But the Appellate Division reversed Engoron’s first decision in August 2020 and his other two in February.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ManhattanReal Estate LawsuitsTwo Bridges

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Federal authorities secured guilty pleas in cases involving a city building inspector, a house-flipping Brooklyn attorney and Eric Malley, pictured, CEO of a property investment firm (Getty, iStock)
    Baking up a bribe: Former buildings inspector pleads guilty
    Baking up a bribe: Former buildings inspector pleads guilty
    Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing (Getty Images)
    Time Warner Center is now the Deutsche Bank Center
    Time Warner Center is now the Deutsche Bank Center
    Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan and New York Policy Director Martha E. Stark. (Getty, NYU, Tax Equity Now)
    NYC property tax reform advocates call for DOJ intervention
    NYC property tax reform advocates call for DOJ intervention
    (iStock)
    Landlord uses illegal-lockout proceeding to oust unlawful tenant
    Landlord uses illegal-lockout proceeding to oust unlawful tenant
    Newmark CEO Barry Gosin and CBRE CEO Robert Sulentic with (from top) Chris Cowan, Shane Ozment and Terrance Hunt (Getty)
    Newmark sues brokers who jumped to CBRE for violating non-compete
    Newmark sues brokers who jumped to CBRE for violating non-compete
    Mitch Kossoff
    “Ripe for abuse”: Real estate escrow funds may not be so secure after all
    “Ripe for abuse”: Real estate escrow funds may not be so secure after all
    Attorney General Merrick Garland, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra with Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant (Getty, Linkedin)
    Florida Realtors organization sues CDC “landlord-in-chief” over eviction ban
    Florida Realtors organization sues CDC “landlord-in-chief” over eviction ban
    Compass' Robert Reffkin and REBNY's James Whelan. (Getty, Whelan via Anuja Shakya)
    REBNY fires back at Compass in lawsuit over recruiting
    REBNY fires back at Compass in lawsuit over recruiting
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.