Open Menu

Merchants Hospitality sells dormant LIC hotel for $38M

Lender Taconic Capital acquired the property

New York /
May.May 28, 2021 05:30 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Abraham Merchant of Merchants Hospitality, 11-01 43rd Avenue and Frank Brosens of Taconic (Merchants Hospitality, Getty, Savanna Rooftop)

Abraham Merchant of Merchants Hospitality, 11-01 43rd Avenue and Frank Brosens of Taconic (Merchants Hospitality, Getty, Savanna Rooftop)

The owner of a former 100-key hotel is handing over another key — to the building itself.

Merchants Hospitality sold the building at 11-01 43rd Avenue in Long Island City to a creditor, Taconic Capital, for roughly $38.4 million. Crain’s first reported the sale.

Merchants paid $32.25 million for the property in 2018. Taconic refinanced $30 million of debt on the building in 2019, adding an $8 million loan on top of that amount.

Neither Merchants nor Taconic returned requests for comment.

The building was previously home to the Z NYC Hotel, which closed last summer. Hospitality startup Sonder had agreed to lease the entire 100-room property before the pandemic, but ended up walking away from its lease. Last August, Merchants filed a lawsuit against Sonder for $2.5 million, alleging its tenant breached the lease agreement. The suit is ongoing.

While many hotels have closed due to the pandemic, fewer than expected have sold for reasons of financial distress, thanks in part to low interest rates keeping debt markets alive.

Among those that have sold include the 600-room Watson Hotel at 440 West 57th Street, which Isaac Hera’s Yellowstone Real Estate Investments acquired for $175 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotel Marketlong island cityQueens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Queens Borough President candidate Elizabeth Crowley 
    Queens candidate Crowley serves fake eviction notices
    Queens candidate Crowley serves fake eviction notices
    35-35 95th Street in Jackson Heights and 148-09 Northern Boulevard in Murray Hill (Google Maps)
    Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales
    Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales
    Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
    Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
    Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
    (Istock illustration by Alison Bushor)
    South Florida’s hotel conundrum
    South Florida’s hotel conundrum
    (iStock)
    Landlord uses illegal-lockout proceeding to oust unlawful tenant
    Landlord uses illegal-lockout proceeding to oust unlawful tenant
    Slate Property Group  principal David Schwartz and a rendering of 69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard (Slate Property Group)
    Slate Property Group lands $90M loan for Forest Hills project
    Slate Property Group lands $90M loan for Forest Hills project
    Ascent Development's Tien Vominh and a rendering of the project at at 45-30 Pearson Street (Ascent Development)
    Ascent nabs $48M construction loan for LIC condos
    Ascent nabs $48M construction loan for LIC condos
    1959 Jerome Avenue, 133-33 Brookville Boulevard and 407 Park Avenue. (Google Maps)
    Office deals top last week’s mid-market i-sales
    Office deals top last week’s mid-market i-sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.