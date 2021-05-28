Open Menu

WATCH: Is Kathryn Garcia the right candidate for real estate?

Ascendant mayoral candidate answers questions that matter to the industry

New York /
May.May 28, 2021 07:00 AM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

With less than a month until the Democratic primary, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia has moved up to third place in the polls. Once a long shot, she has become a legitimate contender. But what would a Garcia mayoralty mean for the industry?

Garcia came to The Real Deal’s offices and, with cameras rolling, answered questions about her positions on key real estate issues.

The longtime Park Slope resident and public official was once interim chair of the troubled New York City Housing Authority and has executed large public projects at the Department of Sanitation and Department of Environmental Protection.

From Amazon and Industry City to property taxes and rent stabilization, Garcia explained her positions and her plans for bringing New York City back. Check out the video for more.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
electionsmayoral racePoliticsProperty taxesRent stabilizationVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)
Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman (Getty, iStock)
Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
TRD Tips: Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
TRD Tips: Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and Donald Trump (Getty)
Manhattan DA convenes grand jury in Trump probe
Manhattan DA convenes grand jury in Trump probe
Sen. Toby Stavisky, Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Louise Carroll and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, (NY Senate, HPD, Getty)
State pushes to revive tax break for property owners
State pushes to revive tax break for property owners
(Istock/illustration by Kevin Rebong)
The social housing movement picks up steam
The social housing movement picks up steam
From left: Mayoral candidates Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley (Getty)
Money for nothing: Stringer, McGuire, Donovan sink in mayoral poll
Money for nothing: Stringer, McGuire, Donovan sink in mayoral poll
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.