With less than a month until the Democratic primary, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia has moved up to third place in the polls. Once a long shot, she has become a legitimate contender. But what would a Garcia mayoralty mean for the industry?

Garcia came to The Real Deal’s offices and, with cameras rolling, answered questions about her positions on key real estate issues.

The longtime Park Slope resident and public official was once interim chair of the troubled New York City Housing Authority and has executed large public projects at the Department of Sanitation and Department of Environmental Protection.

From Amazon and Industry City to property taxes and rent stabilization, Garcia explained her positions and her plans for bringing New York City back. Check out the video for more.