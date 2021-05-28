Open Menu

With $52M sale to Texas rug maker, plan for oligarchs’ tower unravels

Sale of 260 Fifth Avenue ends dream of massive resi project

New York /
May.May 28, 2021 09:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amir Loloi and 260 Fifth Avenue (Loloi, Google Maps)

Amir Loloi and 260 Fifth Avenue (Loloi, Google Maps)

One man’s dream of a Fifth Avenue tower for Russian oligarchs has died.

Boris Kuzinez has sold his 60,000-square-foot office building at 260 Fifth Avenue for $52.5 million, according to property records. The Manhattan building was one of three assembled by the Israeli-Russian billionaire who struggled to find a lender for his resi tower.

Therein lies the rug.

The buyer is Texas-based rug manufacturer Amir Loloi, who scooped up the NoMad office building for $6.5 million less than what Kuzinez paid for it in 2016. Commercial Observer first reported the sale.

Read more

Kuzinez was on a buying spree then, amassing 260, 262 and 264 Fifth Avenue for $101.8 million. Demolition permits for 262 Fifth were approved by the city in 2017 and the property was razed but little has happened since.

Kuzinez’s vision was for a 928-foot-tall condominium tower with just 39 apartments. It would have stood across the street from Marble Collegiate Church, where a proposed office tower recently succumbed to financial woes at embattled developer HFZ.

Kuzinez did not return a request for comment sent to a representative at EBK Development.

The developer oversaw the transformation of Ostozhenka Street in Moscow into the city’s “Golden Mile,” an equivalent of New York City’s Billionaire’s Row, where oligarchs live in ostentatious, western-style residential palaces.

The ground-floor showroom of 260 Fifth is occupied by discount fashion retailer 260 Sample Sale. A company representative said she was unaware of any plans to move its showroom, but that it had relocated its offices across the street to 261 Fifth Avenue.

Loloi, who did not respond to a request for comment, would be at home at 260 Fifth Avenue, just north of Madison Square Park. The small district of NoMad is home to more than 15 rug sellers — likely the highest concentration in the city.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmentnomadoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 12 Eileen’s Path, East Hampton (Corcoran)
    Think buying in the Hamptons is tough? Try building
    Think buying in the Hamptons is tough? Try building
    Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
    TRD Tips: Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
    TRD Tips: Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman on office-to-resi conversions
    Woodbridge Corporate Park at 485 US-1, Iselin, NJ (KBS, Google Maps)
    New Jersey office park sells for $88M
    New Jersey office park sells for $88M
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with 770 Broadway and Hudson Yards (Getty, VNO, iStock)
    Facebook’s NYC offices will open to employees in July
    Facebook’s NYC offices will open to employees in July
    Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and 360 Park Ave South (Thomas by Axel Dupeux, 360 Park Ave South via CBRE)
    Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
    Boston Properties to acquire 360 Park Ave South ground lease
    Asher Abehsera and Jonathon Yormak with 2400-2500 North Miami Avenue (Google Maps)
    LIVWRK in contract to buy Wynwood assemblage from East End Capital
    LIVWRK in contract to buy Wynwood assemblage from East End Capital
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 711 Third Avenue. (SL Green)
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    Shinnecock Indian Nation Chairman Bryan Polite (left) and a rendering of the Southampton casino (Photos courtesy of Facebook and Shinnecock Indian Nation)
    Shinnecock Nation rolls dice on Southampton casino
    Shinnecock Nation rolls dice on Southampton casino
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.