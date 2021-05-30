Open Menu

Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction

Loan on Las Vegas’ Prizm Outlets realized 120% loss

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 30, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The colorful Prizm Outlet in Nevada. (Prizm Outlet via Facebook)

The colorful Prizm Outlet in Nevada. (Prizm Outlet via Facebook)

A big payout has arrived for investors who shorted a retail-heavy commercial real estate debt index.

A loan on the Prizm Outlets mall outside Las Vegas realized a 120 percent loss after the property sold at auction for just over $400,000, according to Bloomberg News. The buyer was not revealed, but New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group now lists the property on its website.

The total realized loss for the $62.2 million loan, accounting for fees and reimbursements to the master servicer, was $74 million. It’s the largest loss for a CMBS loan since 2008, according to Bank of America.

The Prizm sale was the first auction of a property linked to CMBX 6, a credit derivatives index that has heavy exposure to malls and shopping centers. Of its 39 malls, 31 are impaired, according to MP Securitized Credit Partners, which is shorting the index.

Carl Icahn is another investor shorting the index. Icahn has preached the short since it became clear the pandemic would devastate brick-and-mortar retailers and properties.

“We believe these mortgages will have the same disastrous fate as mortgage-backed securities had in the 2008 debacle,” Icahn told Bloomberg this week.

Icahn and other investors betting on those debts have already cashed out on some of their bets. Some of the biggest mall investors in the country, including Simon Property Group and Starwood Capital Group have defaulted on loans.

[Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch 

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusLas VegasRetail Real Estateshopping malls

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Smaller retailers are snapping up Manhattan’s empty storefronts for shorter, cheaper leases (iStock)
Small retailers slip into city’s empty storefronts on the cheap
Small retailers slip into city’s empty storefronts on the cheap
Charlie Kushner, Laurent Morali, Nicole Kushner with Monmouth Mall (Google Maps, Sasha Maslov, Getty)
Kushners fend off rival developers for NJ mall
Kushners fend off rival developers for NJ mall
Urban Outfitters at 526 Avenue Of The Americas (Google Maps, Getty)
Urban Outfitters shutters longtime store near Union Square
Urban Outfitters shutters longtime store near Union Square
Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
President & CEO of Northwood Investors with 520 and 524 Broadway. (Getty, Google Maps)
Northwood buys two Soho buildings for $325M
Northwood buys two Soho buildings for $325M
What is the future of Times Square?
What is the future of Times Square?
What is the future of Times Square?
Many people are excited for shoppers to return, but many have switched to e-commerce. (Getty)
Is e-commerce king? Retailers reflect on pandemic changes during earnings calls
Is e-commerce king? Retailers reflect on pandemic changes during earnings calls
Sen. Brian Kavanagh (Getty, New York Senate)
Lawmakers propose tweaks to rent relief program, foreclosure protections
Lawmakers propose tweaks to rent relief program, foreclosure protections
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.