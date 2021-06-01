Open Menu

Kent Swig’s cryptocurrency venture off to rocky start

Swig’s firm claimed it could extract gold from mines in California, Nevada and Arizona

National /
Jun.June 01, 2021 10:28 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kent Swig (Getty, iStock)

Kent Swig (Getty, iStock)

Real estate investor and Terra Holdings owner Kent Swig announced earlier this year that he would launch a form of cryptocurrency tied to gold, but a new report has raised questions about the enterprise.

Swig, the co-chair of the parent company of Brown Harris Stevens, is attempting to launch a cryptocurrency known as DIGau, which will be backed by $6 billion in gold.

Swig’s firm claimed it would be able to extract the gold from mines in California, Nevada and Arizona with the help of its partner, mining firm Apache Mill Tailings, and that the currency would be available by the end of this year.

Read more

But an investigation by Business Insider revealed that the mining firm was previously warned by Nevada’s Secretary of State to stop raising money for its “cure” for Covid-19, which it attempted to do by selling unregistered securities. The company also allegedly has ties to two men who have criminal histories.

Swig said the firm has minted 3 billion coins and plans to sell the tokens for at least $2 apiece. But there’s another issue: Apache has not yet mined any gold for the tokens. The company behind DIGau, Dignity Gold, reportedly has selected a site in Nevada for mining, but it would not provide a specific location or a report regarding the mine’s valuation to Insider.

Swig was once a prominent office landlord in New York City, but he took a hit during the 2008 financial crisis. He had to sell off many of his buildings and repay tens of millions in debts to creditors, according to Insider.

[Insider] — Keith Larsen

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CryptocurrencyFraudReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Attorney Mitchell Kassoff, in photo at far right, is now being investigated by federal authorities along with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Walter Mack, his lawyer, is pictured at top left. (Getty, Doar Law)
Feds investigating AWOL real estate attorney
Feds investigating AWOL real estate attorney
The Park Savoy Hotel at 158 W 58th Street (Google Maps)
Billionaires’ Row homeless shelter is a go
Billionaires’ Row homeless shelter is a go
Rendering of Two Bridges project with Starrett’s Josh Siegel, JDS Development’s Michael Stern and L&M’s Ron Moelis
Two Bridges project opponents lose final appeal
Two Bridges project opponents lose final appeal
Federal authorities secured guilty pleas in cases involving a city building inspector, a house-flipping Brooklyn attorney and Eric Malley, pictured, CEO of a property investment firm (Getty, iStock)
Baking up a bribe: Former buildings inspector pleads guilty
Baking up a bribe: Former buildings inspector pleads guilty
Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan and New York Policy Director Martha E. Stark. (Getty, NYU, Tax Equity Now)
NYC property tax reform advocates call for DOJ intervention
NYC property tax reform advocates call for DOJ intervention
(iStock)
Landlord uses illegal-lockout proceeding to oust unlawful tenant
Landlord uses illegal-lockout proceeding to oust unlawful tenant
Newmark CEO Barry Gosin and CBRE CEO Robert Sulentic with (from top) Chris Cowan, Shane Ozment and Terrance Hunt (Getty)
Newmark sues brokers who jumped to CBRE for violating non-compete
Newmark sues brokers who jumped to CBRE for violating non-compete
Mitch Kossoff
“Ripe for abuse”: Real estate escrow funds may not be so secure after all
“Ripe for abuse”: Real estate escrow funds may not be so secure after all
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.