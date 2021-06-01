Open Menu

Luxury condo contracts surge in Brooklyn

More than half of deals signed last week were condos

Jun.June 01, 2021 05:00 PM
By Cordilia James
122 Amity Street signed for over $4 million. (Compass)

After townhouses’ month-long reign, condominiums nabbed the title of the most luxury contracts signed last week.

Thirty-six contracts for homes asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn from May 24 to 30, according to Compass’ weekly report. Condos accounted for 21 of those deals, including the top five most expensive contract signings.

The median asking price for a condo was $2.9 million with an average price per square foot of $1,588.

The borough also saw 11 townhouse contracts signed and four co-ops. That’s the most co-ops the borough has seen since the week of April 26, when two contracts were signed.

The median asking price for townhouses was nearly $2.5 million, with an average price per square foot of $823. Co-ops had a median asking price of $2.4 million with an average price per square foot of $1,221.

Across the three categories, the median asking price was $2.5 million, down from the previous week’s $2.8 million. The average price per square foot was $1,335.

The most expensive property on the list was a three-bedroom condo in a brownstone at 122 Amity Street in Cobble Hill. The 2,685-square-foot unit had a last asking price of $4.2 million and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-baths. It also features a garden, 12.5-foot tall ceilings and 1,393 square feet of outdoor space.

The second most expensive property was a penthouse at 22 North 6th Street in Williamsburg. The 1,987-square-foot home was last asking $4 million and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It features a 714-square-foot private rooftop with an outdoor kitchen and 21-foot floor-to-ceiling windows.

In total, the contracts signed were valued at $100 million, down from the previous week’s $120 million. Homes spent an average of 219 days on the market and the average discount was 2 percent.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.