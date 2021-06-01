Open Menu

NY’s rent relief program launches, with glitches

Landlords, tenants get error messages when trying to access program website

New York /
Jun.June 01, 2021 01:45 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Landlords and tenants awaiting the launch of New York’s rent relief program Tuesday morning were met with error messages and a busy helpline.

Lisa Fitzgerald, the owner of a two-family home in Albany who’s seeking $15,000 in back rent, was ready to submit her application materials at 9 a.m. when the portal, operated by the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, opened. She was prompted to set up an account, but got a 403 error message when she tried to do so.

“I tried over and over,” Fitzgerald said. “I switched from Safari to Chrome. I cleared my browser. And then I tried the help chat, and nobody ever came on to the chat.”

She then tried giving the call center a ring, but was disconnected. She called back and a recording told her it’d be a 62-minute wait.

Fitzgerald is one of many who’d hoped to apply for the state’s long-awaited rent relief program, but hit technical issues on the day it launched.

Read more

A stream of tweets to the OTDA shows other applicants grappling with similar glitches.

Portal users complained of error messages when attempting to verify their email or upload required documents. Some landlords have said they’re unable to verify whether documents are uploaded for the correct apartment.

Others can’t make it past the apply now button, receiving a “request is blocked” notification.

New York is one of the last states to roll out this most recent round of rent relief, funded in part by federal dollars. State lawmakers approved the $2.4 billion program in early April as a part of New York’s budget for fiscal year 2022. The program allots federal funds to the landlords of tenants who have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is supposed to bring hope to tens of thousands of struggling families,” said Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program. “Instead it is reinforcing the fears of many renters and small property owners that applying for the funds is just not worth their time.”

Tweets from the OTDA advise applicants to email the agency’s public information office or clear their browser’s history. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fitzgerald finally made it past an error message to set up her landlord account around noon, three hours after she started.

“But my mother has a 12:30 doctor’s appointment so I had to run out,” she said. “Hopefully when I get back I’ll actually be able to apply for funds.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusNYC Rental MarketReal Estate and PoliticsRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    (Credit: iStock)
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    Among Brooklyn's priciest spots is DUMBO; pictured is the neighborhood's Main Street Park (Credit: iStock)
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    The colorful Prizm Outlet in Nevada. (Prizm Outlet via Facebook)
    Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction
    Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction
    Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, NY City Council)
    All eyes on de Blasio after City Council approves housing voucher increase
    All eyes on de Blasio after City Council approves housing voucher increase
    NestEgg CEO Eachan Fletcher, whose company is rolling out an expanded property management service. (Getty, NestEgg)
    NestEgg’s property management platform targets small landlords
    NestEgg’s property management platform targets small landlords
    Governors Island (Getty)
    City Council greenlights Governors Island rezoning
    City Council greenlights Governors Island rezoning
    REBNY president James Whelan, State Sens. Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport (Getty, Facebook, Whelan via Anuja Shakya)
    Regulators relent: New guidance protects brokers’ fees
    Regulators relent: New guidance protects brokers’ fees
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.