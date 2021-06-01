Open Menu

Troubled construction startup Katerra will shut down: report

SoftBank-backed company struggled with delays, cost overruns

National /
Jun.June 01, 2021 03:51 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Katerra CEO Paal Kibsgaard (right) and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son (Getty)

Katerra CEO Paal Kibsgaard (right) and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son (Getty)

Another SoftBank-backed startup has imploded.

The construction startup Katerra, which aimed to transform the $12 trillion global construction industry, told employees this week that it is shutting down, The Information reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, the company plans to cut thousands of jobs — potentially without paying out severance packages or unused time off — and may end up walking away from construction jobs it was contracted to build.

Katerra was founded in 2015, and had received more than $1 billion in funding from SoftBank, which had also poured money into WeWork. At one point, it was valued at $4 billion.

The Information’s report says that a company executive cited the Covid-19 pandemic, along with soaring labor and construction costs as reasons for its latest financial difficulties.

Read more

But Katerra had issues prior to the pandemic. Its record of delivering on its projects was patchy, and the company struggled with delays and cost overruns. Though it had previously employed around 8,000 people, it laid off hundreds of employees last year.

The company also faced an investigation into its accounting practices by the Securities and Exchange Commission and by its board of directors, according to The Information.

Last year, the company was reportedly exploring the possibility of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, until it was bailed out by a $200 million cash infusion from SoftBank. That round of funding gave another SoftBank-backed company, Greensill Capital, a 5 percent stake in the company in exchange for erasing more than $400 million in debt. Greensill also collapsed earlier this year.

Katerra’s founder Michael Marks and CEO left the company last May. Paal Kibsgaard, the company’s most recent chief executive, departed last month.

The company has 2,434 employees, according to its LinkedIn page. A spokesperson for Katerra did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SoftBank also did not return a request for comment.

[The Information] — Keith Larsen

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ConstructionKaterrasoftbank

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of 12 Eileen’s Path, East Hampton (Corcoran)
Think buying in the Hamptons is tough? Try building
Think buying in the Hamptons is tough? Try building
(iStock)
Builders fall behind on construction of sold homes
Builders fall behind on construction of sold homes
Photo illustration of Adam Neumann (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Adam Neumann’s WeWork golden parachute even bigger than previously reported
Adam Neumann’s WeWork golden parachute even bigger than previously reported
Council member Diana Ayala (iStock, City Council)
City Council pitches crackdown on construction “body shops”
City Council pitches crackdown on construction “body shops”
(iStock)
Sky-high lumber prices are starting to impact apartment construction
Sky-high lumber prices are starting to impact apartment construction
Procore CEO Tooey Courtemanche (Linkedin, SEC) 
Procore raises $635M in long-awaited IPO
Procore raises $635M in long-awaited IPO
Construction industry at ‘inflection point’
Construction industry at ‘inflection point’
Construction industry at ‘inflection point’
Brendan Wallace of Fifth Wall and Sean McCreanor of Assignar (Fifth Wall, Assignar, Getty)
Construction startup raises $20M in round led by Fifth Wall
Construction startup raises $20M in round led by Fifth Wall
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.