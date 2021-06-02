Open Menu

Broker confidence rebounds in the new year

After hitting record lows in 2020, brokers’ overall confidence reached 6.7 in Q1

New York /
Jun.June 02, 2021 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brokers’ overall confidence level is the highest it’s been since the fourth quarter of 2019. (iStock)

Brokers’ overall confidence level is the highest it’s been since the fourth quarter of 2019. (iStock)

Broker confidence hit record lows at the height of the pandemic, but a year later, agents are feeling more hopeful about the future.

During the first quarter, brokers’ overall confidence was 6.7 out of 10, a 53 percent jump from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 79 percent year-over-year increase, according to the confidence index report from the Real Estate Board of New York. Crain’s first reported on the survey.

That confidence level is also the highest it’s been since the fourth quarter of 2019, indicating some return to normalcy.

Read more

“This surge in broker confidence is happening alongside encouraging signs in our city, the overall economy, and particularly the real estate market, where commercial and residential market activity are exhibiting clear signs of momentum,” REBNY President James Whelan said in a statement to the publication.

Residential brokers expressed the most confidence, with a rating of 7.7, the highest level since the first quarter of 2016. For commercial brokers, that number was 5.7, a return to 2019’s levels.

The increases follow a topsy-turvy year for real estate. In 2020, confidence hit record lows for three consecutive quarters, reaching 3.1 during the third quarter of the year.

[Crain’s] — Sasha Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNYC BrokersREBNYResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Banks
    High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
    High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
    John Banks
    John Banks to step down as REBNY president
    John Banks to step down as REBNY president
    REBNY Awards
    Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi
    Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi
    Asking rents for labs or research buildings have been on the rise (iStock)
    Investors pour $10B into life sciences real estate this year
    Investors pour $10B into life sciences real estate this year
    Common CEO Brad Hargreaves, Simon Baron Development president Matthew Baron and ALTA. (ALTA, General Assembly, Simon Baron)
    Common takes over operations at Simon Baron’s LIC co-living tower
    Common takes over operations at Simon Baron’s LIC co-living tower
    Venn co-founders Or Bokobza and Chen Avni (Photos via Owler, The Centre for Conscious Design)
    This startup creates community to help landlords retain tenants
    This startup creates community to help landlords retain tenants
    Spruce CEO Patrick Burns (iStock)
    Title insurance startup Spruce scores $60M in Series C
    Title insurance startup Spruce scores $60M in Series C
    122 Amity Street signed for over $4 million. (Compass)
    Luxury condo contracts surge in Brooklyn
    Luxury condo contracts surge in Brooklyn
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.