Open Menu

Shelter Island home, circa 1750, lists for $15M

Colonial on 23 acres hits market amid surge in East End buying

New York /
Jun.June 03, 2021 08:30 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
81-82 South Midway Road (Saunders & Associates Real Estate)

81-82 South Midway Road (Saunders & Associates Real Estate)

In Shelter Island, a 270-year-old wood-shingled Colonial has hit the red-hot East End market, asking $15 million.

The circa 1750 home was built by George Havens, an early Shelter Island settler who named it “Kemah,” a Shinnecock word meaning “in the face of the wind,” according to the listing. The property is on 23 acres, at 81-82 South Midway Road.

It has been renovated and added to overtime. That includes a two-story 1,600-square-foot barn built in 1886, a hand-stacked fieldstone garage built in 1918, a water tower and chicken coop.

The grounds feature 385 feet on Great Fresh Pond, 5.6 acres of meadow and 596 feet on Peconic Bay. A large berm constructed to protect the freshwater from saltwater intrusion at the pond — and built before the property was developed — still exists.

The 3,000-square-foot home itself has six bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and a wide brick fireplace.

Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates has the listing.

Long Island — and the East End in particular — has seen massive demand over the past year.

In Southampton, a home once owned by fashion designer and Broadway dancer Luba Marks closed last month for $29 million. It had been asking $37 million.

Last year, the most expensive properties sold in the Hamptons were largely in the $30 million to $40 million range, although one topped $84 million. The priciest sale so far this year has been for $60 million.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hamptons-weeklylong islandshelter island

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 12 Eileen’s Path, East Hampton (Corcoran)
    Think buying in the Hamptons is tough? Try building
    Think buying in the Hamptons is tough? Try building
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    Shinnecock Indian Nation Chairman Bryan Polite (left) and a rendering of the Southampton casino (Photos courtesy of Facebook and Shinnecock Indian Nation)
    Shinnecock Nation rolls dice on Southampton casino
    Shinnecock Nation rolls dice on Southampton casino
    Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
    Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
    Retailers rush to open in the Hamptons
    Julianne Moore and 42 House 2 Road, Montauk (Getty, Zillow)
    Julianne Moore sells Montauk cottage six years after first listing it
    Julianne Moore sells Montauk cottage six years after first listing it
    East End reels from influx of year-round visitors
    East End reels from influx of year-round visitors
    East End reels from influx of year-round visitors
    Hauppauge neighbors are perturbed by this small house on an undersized lot. (Getty, Photo Illustration for The Real Deal)
    Horrors! Hauppauge allows construction on undersized lot
    Horrors! Hauppauge allows construction on undersized lot
    1384 Meadow Lane
    The 20 priciest Hamptons sales this year
    The 20 priciest Hamptons sales this year
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.