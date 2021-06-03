Open Menu

Trump Org taps Newmark to sell DC hotel

JLL was marketing the property but cut ties with Trump after the Capitol riot

National /
Jun.June 03, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Howard Lutnick and Newmark CEO Barry Gosin with Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Getty, Trump Hotels)

Howard Lutnick and Newmark CEO Barry Gosin with Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Getty, Trump Hotels)

If at first you don’t succeed, try again — with a new broker.

The Trump Organization is again trying to sell the ground lease on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., this time turning to Newmark to market it, Bloomberg News reported.

JLL had been marketing the property until it cut ties with the Trump Organization following the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Newmark, which is part of billionaire Howard Lutnick’s financial empire, is looking for offers worth more than $400 million, sources familiar with the matter told the publication.

Read more

The Trump Organization has been trying to sell the property since October 2019, at first asking $500 million, the publication reported. The marketing process was put on hold in November 2020 when bids came in lower than expected — and the pandemic didn’t help matters.

The latest sale attempt is happening at a time when the lodging industry is showing early signs of life, though it may take some time before the corporate travel and group events that keep the D.C. hotel industry afloat return.

The average occupancy rate at Washington hotels was 44 percent in April, the publication reported. By comparison, the rate was 72 percent in Miami and 52 percent in New York.

[Bloomberg News] — Cordilia James




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotelstrump organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Victoria's Secret CEO John Mehas. (Getty)
    Westfield sues Victoria’s Secret over WTC mall location
    Westfield sues Victoria’s Secret over WTC mall location
    Brokers’ overall confidence level is the highest it’s been since the fourth quarter of 2019. (iStock)
    Broker confidence rebounds in the new year
    Broker confidence rebounds in the new year
    Asking rents for labs or research buildings have been on the rise (iStock)
    Investors pour $10B into life sciences real estate this year
    Investors pour $10B into life sciences real estate this year
    130 Duane Street and 106 Pinehurst Avenue (Google Maps)
    Premier Equities picks up former Tribeca hotel for $18M
    Premier Equities picks up former Tribeca hotel for $18M
    From left: Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Andre Drummond of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat (Getty)
    NBA players invest in $1B Harvard mixed-use development
    NBA players invest in $1B Harvard mixed-use development
    At least 65 commercial spaces are labeled as vacant as of March. (Getty, iStock)
    NYCHA’s vacant retail spaces leave experts confused
    NYCHA’s vacant retail spaces leave experts confused
    Breather CEO Bryan Murphy and Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari
    Industrious buys Breather’s listings platform
    Industrious buys Breather’s listings platform
    Smaller retailers are snapping up Manhattan’s empty storefronts for shorter, cheaper leases (iStock)
    Small retailers slip into city’s empty storefronts on the cheap
    Small retailers slip into city’s empty storefronts on the cheap
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.