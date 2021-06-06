Open Menu

Chinese developers find buyers for bonds, despite some defaults and specter of further regulation

Developers have sold $20.3B worth of bonds so far this year

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 06, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

China’s real estate companies, which ran up debts at home and abroad, are finding plenty of buyers for their bonds, despite some concerning signs for the industry.

Chinese real estate firms have sold $20.3 billion worth of bonds since the beginning of the year, a 16 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That’s more than 2017 and 2018 as well, but pales in comparison to the $34.02 billion in bonds sold in that period in 2019.

This year has also seen developers Sunshine 100 China Holdings, Oceanwide Holdings, and China Fortune Land Development default on debts.

Since last year, the Chinese government has been making moves to temper growth in the sector. Home prices have been growing rapidly over the last couple of years and both buyers and developers were taking on worrying amounts of debt.

The government capped developer leverage and bank lending to buyers earlier this year with the aim of slowing down the market.

The growth of home prices slowed through the end of last year, but lately pricing appears to be accelerating again.

Fears of further government intervention appear to be affecting some large developers.

China Evergrande Group has recently seen a selloff in bonds and shares after a report from Chinese news outlet Caixin raised concerns that the government was turning its focus on the company.

Still, much of the new debt being issued replaces old debt and CreditSights senior credit analyst Luther Chai said most companies should improve their creditworthiness this year.

“Even though most developers may still record a growth in total debt, we expect the pace of year-on-year debt growth to slow,” he said.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
chinaChina real estatedebtHousing MarketReal Estate and Finance

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Twenty-five percent of all sales were all-cash deals in April, up from 15 percent from a year ago (iStock)
All-cash home sales are on the up
All-cash home sales are on the up
North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
(iStock)
Home prices rise for 10th straight month, skyrocketing above 2006 peak
Home prices rise for 10th straight month, skyrocketing above 2006 peak
Tom Cruise and his 320-acre estate (Getty, LIV Sotheby’s Realty)
Tom Cruise’s 320-acre Colorado estate sells at near asking
Tom Cruise’s 320-acre Colorado estate sells at near asking
Wuhan saw 1 percent growth in new home housing prices from March to April. (Getty)
New home prices in China spike again, defying government
New home prices in China spike again, defying government
(Getty)
Existing home sales decline another 2.7 percent in April
Existing home sales decline another 2.7 percent in April
Borrowers can now get a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage for $2 million at 2.65%. (iStock)
Jumbo mortgage lenders invade Fannie and Freddie’s turf
Jumbo mortgage lenders invade Fannie and Freddie’s turf
Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.