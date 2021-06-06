Open Menu

Hauntings and superstitions keep some of Hong Kong’s desirable properties empty

Units that saw unnatural deaths can drop in price by as much as 20%

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 06, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hong Kong's Dragon Lodge. (HK Urbex)

Hong Kong’s Dragon Lodge. (HK Urbex)

What could keep buyers away from some of the world’s most sought-after real estate? Ghosts, it turns out.

Hong Kong is one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world, but superstitions can ward off interest in properties even there, according to the Financial Times.

Utpal Bhattacharya, a professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, tracked the prices of units that were the scene of unnatural deaths.

Prices for those “haunted” units are typically about 20 percent lower than market value. Units on the same floor can fall as much as 10 percent and those on the same block as much as 7 percent.

The phenomenon is not unique to Hong Kong. Bhattacharya also found evidence that hauntings can bring down prices in other parts of the world too.

Some properties have earned such a damned reputation that they remain abandoned, even if on paper they should be among the most desirable properties in the city.

The Dragon Lodge mansion in Hong Kong’s uber-expensive Victoria Peak neighborhood has been left abandoned for years, despite its near-unparalleled views of the city. There are gruesome rumors that Japanese soldiers occupied the property during World War II and decapitated several nuns there. Others say the previous owners simply didn’t prosper there.

A representative for the company that owns the property said there is no such evidence and that the company plans to preserve the home instead of leasing or rebuilding it.

A local home restoration specialist said that some apartments and homes are left empty for much more banal reasons, but that abandonment fuels rumors anyway. They said that Chinese families sometimes leave empty apartments they inherit from their parents out of ancestral respect.

[FT] — Dennis Lynch

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hong kongInternational real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Sam Nazarian (Getty)
Sam Nazarian’s food venture expands to Saudi Arabia in $100M JV
Sam Nazarian’s food venture expands to Saudi Arabia in $100M JV
Commercial real estate investment was harder-hit in the New York metro and Bay Area than in Greater Los Angeles. (iStock)
LA was top spot for commercial property investment in Covid-ravaged year
LA was top spot for commercial property investment in Covid-ravaged year
The parcel of land in Causeway Bay (Google Maps)
Hong Kong sells Causeway Bay site for $2.5B
Hong Kong sells Causeway Bay site for $2.5B
Hong Kong rent has toppled over in the past year. (Getty)
Rents declined on most Asia-Pacific retail strips last year
Rents declined on most Asia-Pacific retail strips last year
Tower 535 in Hong Kong and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Photos via SOM, Getty)
WeWork exits first Hong Kong location as part of global downsizing
WeWork exits first Hong Kong location as part of global downsizing
21 Borrett Road 
Hong Kong condo sale shatters record in slumping market
Hong Kong condo sale shatters record in slumping market
The Hong Kong parcel sold for around $6,451 per square foot. (Getty)
Undeveloped 1.3 acres in Hong Kong sells for $935M
Undeveloped 1.3 acres in Hong Kong sells for $935M
(iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
Global real estate investment bounced back in Q4
Global real estate investment bounced back in Q4
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.