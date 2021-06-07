Open Menu

Harlem’s National Black Theater revives $185M project

Mixed-use, 21-story building to include 222 apartments

New York /
Jun.June 07, 2021 11:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2033 Fifth Avenue with National Black Theater CEO Sade Lythcott and Dasha Zhukova (Google Maps, Luxigon, Getty)

2033 Fifth Avenue with National Black Theater CEO Sade Lythcott and Dasha Zhukova (Google Maps, Luxigon, Getty)

National Black Theater has brought in Dasha Zhukova’s real estate venture Ray on a years-long project to replace its Harlem home with a mixed-use development.

The Harlem cultural institution — which told Black Americans’ stories that rarely appeared on mainstream stages — has for several years been planning a development for the site at 2033 Fifth Avenue at the corner of 125th Street.

The now $185 million plan calls for a 21-story building that includes 222 residential units, retail space and a theater spanning from the third to fifth floors, the New York Times reported. Construction is expected to begin this fall and conclude in spring 2024.

Read more

The theater group was founded more than 50 years ago by Barbara Ann Teer, who had the foresight to purchase the 64,000-square-foot theater building at the location after it was badly damaged by a 1983 fire. Her vision was to pay for the theater’s work with real estate income.

The move did not quite solve the group’s financial problems, and Teer died in 2008. But the theater’s CEO Sade Lythcott and other leaders are carrying out Teer’s dream with the development plan.

Lythcott told the Times that before teaming up with Zhukova, a Russian-American art collector and philanthropist, on the project, she had an honest conversation with her about a controversial photo of Zhukova published online in 2014. It showed Zhukova sitting on a chair consisting of a sculpture depicting a Black woman in bondage, and Zhukova apologized for the photo after its publication.

Lythcott, after speaking with Zhukova, told the Times that “it was catalytic in expanding the lens by which she sees the world.”

In 2017, the group said it teamed up with L+M Development Partners to build a mixed-use, 20-story building with 240 residential units and a 30,000-square-foot theater at the site. L+M remains part of the project.

[NYT] — Akiko Matsuda




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    harlem

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The 300 West 125th Street location of Buffalo Wild Wings is closing for good. (Google Maps, Getty)
    Buffalo Wild Wings chickens out on Harlem lease
    Buffalo Wild Wings chickens out on Harlem lease
    Thor Equities Group Chairman Joseph J. Sitt. (Thor)
    Thor facing foreclosure on Harlem rental building
    Thor facing foreclosure on Harlem rental building
    Webb & Brooker co-founder Eugene H. Webb (Getty)
    Webb & Brooker co-founder Eugene H. Webb dies
    Webb & Brooker co-founder Eugene H. Webb dies
    317 Lenox Avenue (Google Maps)
    David Werner acquiring Harlem office leasehold for $60M
    David Werner acquiring Harlem office leasehold for $60M
    Don Lemon and Tim Malone with their apartment at 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
    Making Lemonade: Don Lemon breaks even on Harlem condo sale
    Making Lemonade: Don Lemon breaks even on Harlem condo sale
    Savanna's Christopher Schlank and Nicholas Bienstock with 1825 Park Avenue (Savanna; Google Maps)
    Savanna looks to sell Harlem office building for $75M
    Savanna looks to sell Harlem office building for $75M
    A rendering of 121 West 125th Street in Harlem (Photo via BRP Companies; Trader Joe's)
    Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem
    Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem
    From left: 21 Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg, 1480 Amsterdam Avenue and 520 West 136 Street in West Harlem and 208-212 West 141st Street in North Harlem (Google Maps)
    Week’s mid-market sales run gamut from $80 to $500 psf
    Week’s mid-market sales run gamut from $80 to $500 psf
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.