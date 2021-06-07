Open Menu

Here’s where the most self-storage space was built in the past decade

Growth correlated with increase in apartment count — decrease in apartment size

National Insights /
Jun.June 07, 2021 07:00 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The self-storage sector added about 300 million square feet of new supply over the last decade, as the number of apartments grew and the size of each unit fell. (iStock)

The self-storage sector added about 300 million square feet of new supply over the last decade, as the number of apartments grew and the size of each unit fell. (iStock)

People in the self-storage industry often talk about the “four Ds” that drive demand for their business: death, divorce, dislocation, and downsizing (or disaster, or density, depending on who you ask).

The past year has tragically delivered on a few of those, but has in the process made self-storage one of the more resilient sectors amid widespread economic uncertainty.

Taking a longer view, last year capped off another decade of growth in the self-storage sector, with 295 million square feet of space being added between 2011 and 2020, according to a recent report from RentCafé.

Even when apartment construction slowed down in the second half of the decade, “self-storage continued growing at a rapid pace as people prioritized location versus space in their apartment choices,” the report noted.

Across markets, the rental platform’s analysis found a substantial correspondence between new apartments and increased self-storage supply.

Dallas, which added 1.2 million residents in the past 10 years, saw 173,000 new apartments and 16.2 million more square feet of self-storage space over the same period — ranking it at the top nationwide by both measures.

New York City came in at No. 2 in both categories, adding 15.7 million square feet in self-storage space and 140,000 new apartments since 2011, according to the report. The report’s data came from parent company Yardi Matrix, and from the U.S. Census Bureau. Houston, Chicago, Phoenix, Atlanta and Miami also added at least 8 million square feet each in self storage space.

Rentcafe 10 Most Active Markets

On a percentage basis, Milwaukee saw the most dramatic growth in self-storage space over the past decade, with 4 million square feet in new supply representing a 69 percent increase.

Austin, Texas — the nation’s fastest-growing major metro over the last 10 years — also saw an increase of more than 50 percent, as did Midwestern population hubs like Madison, Wisconsin, and Des Moines, Iowa. Markets like Phoenix and Atlanta have also seen growth, said Yardi Matrix’s Doug Ressler.

Read more

While self-storage supply has expanded across the country, so has demand, resulting in rent increases in many markets. Las Vegas saw the largest rent hike of all. Using the market’s benchmark “street rate” — the monthly rate for a 10-foot by 10-foot non-climate controlled storage unit — rents in Sin City jumped 27 percent between 2017 and 2021, from $88 to $112 a month, according to RentCafé’s analysis.

Self-storage rents in Honolulu have long been the highest in the country, with a current street rate of $260 a month. On the mainland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and San Jose, California, have the highest self-storage rents of all, at more than $177 per month.

This year, RentCafé estimates the sector will see 765 new facilities delivered, totaling more than 56 million square feet of additional space.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Industrialself storageTRD Insights

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Realterm CEO Robert Fordi and 900 East 138th Street. (Google Maps, Realterm via LinkedIn)
    Realterm pays $38M for huge South Bronx warehouse
    Realterm pays $38M for huge South Bronx warehouse
    Savitt Partners founder Bob Savitt and 530 7th Avenue. (Getty, 530 7th via Facebook)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Savitt Partners’ 530 Seventh Ave
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Savitt Partners’ 530 Seventh Ave
    Commercial real estate investment was harder-hit in the New York metro and Bay Area than in Greater Los Angeles. (iStock)
    LA was top spot for commercial property investment in Covid-ravaged year
    LA was top spot for commercial property investment in Covid-ravaged year
    Douglas Durst with 114 West 47th Street and 1133 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    What tenants pay at two Durst towers in Midtown
    What tenants pay at two Durst towers in Midtown
    Nate Paul of World Class Holdings (Facebook/GreatValueStorage, iStock)
    Great Value Storage files for bankruptcy to stop foreclosure
    Great Value Storage files for bankruptcy to stop foreclosure
    Vornado’s Steven Roth and One Park Avenue (Getty, Vornado)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at One Park Ave
    Here’s what tenants are paying at One Park Ave
    Vornado's Steve Roth. (Getty, Google Maps)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Vornado’s 909 Third Avenue
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Vornado’s 909 Third Avenue
    Joseph Woodbury, CEO and co-founder of Neighbor. (Getty, Neighbor)
    Storage-sharing startup Neighbor snags $53M in Series B
    Storage-sharing startup Neighbor snags $53M in Series B
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.