An $8M Dumbo condo tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts

The week saw contracts signed for 21 townhouses, 15 condos and 3 co-ops

Jun.June 08, 2021 02:45 PM
By Cordilia James
85 Jay Street (Winick, iStock)

The number of townhouses may have pulled ahead this week, but an $8 million Dumbo condo reigned supreme.

Thirty-nine contracts for homes asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn from May 31 to June 6, according to Compass’ weekly report. It’s a slight uptick from the previous week’s 36 contracts.

Twenty-one of those deals were townhouses, 15 were condos and three were co-ops.

Though fewer condo contracts were signed, they had higher price tags: The median asking price for a condo was nearly $2.9 million, while the median asking price for a townhouse was $2.8 million.

A 3,236-square-foot penthouse at 85 Jay Street topped the list. The unit has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a 781-square-foot wrap around terrace.

Next was a 4,400-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn Heights that had a last asking price of $7.5 million, or $1,704 per square foot. The renovated home has five bedrooms, four-four-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-tiered landscaped garden.

Contracts were valued at $126 million, up from the previous week’s $100 million. Homes were on the market for an average of 169 days, which is shorter than the previous week’s average of 219 days. The average discount stayed the same at 2 percent.

