Open Menu

Blackstone picks up LIC warehouse for $37.5M

Site has the potential for redevelopment

New York /
Jun.June 08, 2021 11:33 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone's Kathleen McCarthy and Ken Caplan with 31-30 Hunters Point Avenue in Long Island City (Blackstone, Google Maps)

Blackstone’s Kathleen McCarthy and Ken Caplan with 31-30 Hunters Point Avenue in Long Island City (Blackstone, Google Maps)

The Blackstone Group picked up a warehouse in Long Island City for $37.5 million.

The investment giant bought the 108,000-square-foot property at 31-30 Hunters Point Avenue from the Deutsch family that owns the lighting business operating out of the building, according to the brokers on the deal.

Blackstone, whose real estate division is headed by Kathleen McCarthy and Ken Caplan, is better known for billion-dollar warehouse and logistics companies than for one-off deals. But Venture Capital Properties’ Yehuda Goltche, who brokered the deal with his colleague Itan Rahmani, said the property’s location and its future development potential was the “driving force behind the purchase.”

The building is leased up, providing cash flow for about seven more years, after which it could be redeveloped.

Representatives for Blackstone and the Deutsch family declined to comment.

The area of Long Island City where the warehouse sits has been attractive for logistics investors.

Just a few blocks away, Andrew Chung’s Innovo Group, one of New York’s biggest warehouse players, is planning to build a massive vertical warehouse.

Blackstone in 2019 bought a collection of warehouses near John F. Kennedy Airport for $129 million in its acquisition of a national logistics portfolio from Boston-based investor TA Realty.

Blackstone also bought a warehouse near LaGuardia Airport that year for $55.5 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone GroupIndustrial Real Estatelong island city

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Blackstone’s Jon Gray and Skyview Mall at 40-24 College Point Blvd (Getty, Shops at Skyview)
    Blackstone lands $285M CMBS refi for Flushing’s Skyview mall
    Blackstone lands $285M CMBS refi for Flushing’s Skyview mall
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Starwood CEO Barry Sternlicht and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty)
    Blackstone, Starwood up bid for Extended Stay America
    Blackstone, Starwood up bid for Extended Stay America
    Common CEO Brad Hargreaves, Simon Baron Development president Matthew Baron and ALTA. (ALTA, General Assembly, Simon Baron)
    Common takes over operations at Simon Baron’s LIC co-living tower
    Common takes over operations at Simon Baron’s LIC co-living tower
    Abraham Merchant of Merchants Hospitality, 11-01 43rd Avenue and Frank Brosens of Taconic (Merchants Hospitality, Getty, Savanna Rooftop)
    Merchants Hospitality sells dormant LIC hotel for $38M
    Merchants Hospitality sells dormant LIC hotel for $38M
    35-35 95th Street in Jackson Heights and 148-09 Northern Boulevard in Murray Hill (Google Maps)
    Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales
    Bulk condo deals top week’s mid-market sales
    CenterPoint CEO Bob Chapman and the distribution center on Leggett Avenue. (JLL, CenterPoint)
    Bronx distribution center sells for $117M
    Bronx distribution center sells for $117M
    Blackstone Mortgage Trust CEO Katie Keenan (Blackstone, iStock)
    Blackstone mortgage REIT names new CEO
    Blackstone mortgage REIT names new CEO
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.